Saracens Secure Future of Rising Star Tobias Elliott with Long-Term Deal

Saracens are thrilled to confirm that exciting young winger Tobias Elliott has committed his future to the club, signing a multi-year contract at StoneX Stadium.

Elliott, a lifelong Saracens supporter, has enjoyed a breakthrough season, establishing himself as a regular in the first team. The 21-year-old joined the senior academy in 2022 and made his senior debut later that year in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Harlequins. He featured in every cup match, impressing with his versatility across the backline and scoring one try.

Though much of the 2022–23 season was spent on loan with Old Albanians in National League 2 East, Elliott capped off the campaign by making his Premiership debut off the bench against Bath in May 2023.

In 2023–24, he gained valuable experience on loan at Championship side Ampthill before returning to Saracens ahead of the current season. He made his first Premiership start on 21 September 2024 in a 35–26 win over Gloucester and immediately made his mark, scoring three tries in as many games. His standout performances earned him a nomination for the Rugby Players' Association U23 Player of the Month for September.

Elliott has also been a regular on the international age-grade scene, representing England at U18, U19, U20, and England ‘A’ levels. He starred in the 2023 Six Nations U20s Championship, scoring five tries in five matches.

Elliott expressed his delight at staying with the club.

“I’m super excited to be able to spend the next few years at my home club with this great team. I’ve loved every moment so far and can’t wait to make more memories. The future is bright at Saracens and I’m so glad to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to secure his services.

“Tobias is a player we are very excited about. He has taken everything in his stride so far during his breakout season and we believe he has a brilliant future ahead of him.”