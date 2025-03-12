Five Sarries named to face Wales in Six Nations climax

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named his starting XV to play Wales at Principality Stadium on S atur day 15 March (kick-off 4.45 pm, live on BBC One ) .

Captain Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly start, with Jamie George and Tom Willis on the bench.

Saturday’s Test match in Cardiff will be the 143rd meeting between England and Wales, with their first match taking place in 1881.

There are four changes to the starting XV who defeated Italy in round four of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations with Luke Cowan-Dickie, Marcus Smith, Tom Roebuck, and Ben Curry all included.

Cowan-Dickie takes his place in the front row at hooker, alongside vice-captain Ellis Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. Stuart is set to earn his 50th cap, having made his debut against France in 2020.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is partnered once again with Ollie Chessum.

The back row features Tom Curry on the blindside flank, his twin brother Ben at openside, and Ben Earl at No.8 to complete the pack.

An unchanged half-back combination sees Alex Mitchell at scrum-half with Fin Smith at 10.

In midfield, Fraser Dingwall is named at inside centre, with Tommy Freeman moving to 13.

In the back three, Elliot Daly shifts to the left wing, with Roebuck on the right to make his first start of the Championship, and Marcus Smith is brought into the starting line-up at full-back.

20-year-old Henry Pollock is set to earn his first senior England men’s cap from the bench, joining England Test centurion, Jamie George, as well as Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, and George Ford on a 6-2 split replacements bench.

“We're excited to face Wales at the Principality Stadium this weekend, one of the most iconic venues in rugby,” said Borthwick.

“The atmosphere will be electric, and we know we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result we’re aiming for.”

WALES v ENGLAND

Saturday 15 March 2025

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 43 caps)

14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 72 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 70 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 49 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 92 caps) – captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 60 caps)

7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 41 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 100 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 10 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 14 caps)

20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

21. Tom Willis (Saracens, 5 caps)

22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

23. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps)