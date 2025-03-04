2025/26 SARACENS MEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL WINDOW NOW OPEN!

OTHERS SEE A SEAT. YOU SEE HOME.

We are pleased to announce that the renewal window for your 2025/26 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership is now OPEN!

You now have until Tuesday, 6th May 2025 to renew your membership before your seat is released and we open up to general sale.

Your 2025/26 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership is BIGGER and BETTER than ever before.

✓ All 2025/26 season Saracens Men's regular league home games here at StoneX Stadium across the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup & Investec Champions Cup

✓ The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plus 50% off unlimited additional tickets*

✓ Exclusive booking windows and discounts on additional tickets

✓ 20% off select Draught Alcohol & soft drinks in the Olympic Bar during our Members-exclusive Happy Hour*

✓ International ticket ballot access

✓ Monthly exclusive newsletter & access to a Seasonal Members Whatsapp broadcast channel

✓ Your exclusive invite to our calendar of Seasonal Member events with Club officials, coaches & players

✓ Prize draws, competitions, partner offers, and...

...much, MUCH more.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

HOW TO RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIP

1. Login to your Saracens account

2. Click on the 'heads & shoulders' icon to view the account menu

3. Select the memberhip(s) you would like to renew, and add to your basket

4. Proceed to checkout, and select your preferred method of payment

5. Click review order, then complete purchase