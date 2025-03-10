HEAD TO HEAD | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury

With the final just days away, there are crucial all-star match-ups across both line-ups that will be on show at the StoneX Stadium on Sunday.

With the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup just round the corner, this final will be the last chance to see many of these players in club colours before heading into international camps.

Kelsey Clifford Vs Maud Muir

Clifford and Muir have both been cornerstones in the Saracens and Gloucester packs whilst they push for the same Red Roses shirt. Clifford continued her good form in North London making the tight head shirt her own throughout the course of the campaign. Muir similarly is an ever present force within the Circus providing key moments of power and set-piece dominance for the PWR table toppers.

Rosie Galligan Vs Sarah Beckett

The two second rowers have been at the heart of their team's success across the course of the 2024/25 campaign. With important tries, tackles and turnovers, Galligan and Beckett could very well line-up together wearing a Red Rose throughout the summer. But for this Sunday the two will battle against each other in the engine room in a game where set-piece could be vital.

Marlie Packer Vs Zoe Aldcroft

Two instrumental leaders for club and country will go head to head in the back row on Sunday in the PWR Final. The two most recent Red Rose captains will line-up in opposite back rows at the StoneX, but with very different roles and responsibilities for their respective sides. With Aldcroft managing set-piece duties and Packer carrying hard round the fringes, one of these two will lift the PWR trophy come the final whistle.

Poppy Cleall Vs Alex Matthews

Both number eights have had superb campaigns leading into the grand final, and will certainly have a say in the last game of the season. Poppy Cleall picked up a Player of the Match award in the semi-final, whilst Alex Matthews had a similarly impressive performance against Bristol Bears two weeks ago. Expect big collisions and dominating tackles from the pair come game day.

Ella Wyrwas Vs Natasha 'Mo' Hunt

With both teams boasting impressive packs, the two scrum halves will have the important task of marshalling their forwards and allowing the talented backlines to gain front foot ball. On a personal level, these two will most likely end up as the front runners for the Red Roses jersey over the next few months after some outstanding performances for Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury respectively.

Jess Breach Vs Emma Sing

Jess Breach and Emma Sing have had very different seasons so far in the PWR, but both will have an extremely important impact of the final. Emma Sing has been ever-present for the circus having finished as the leagues top points scorer during the regular campaign. Her opposite number Jess Breach has missed the majority of this year's competition with a hip injury but returned with a flourish in the final few rounds scoring a world class score against Quins in the semi-final. No doubt that these two will provide the X-Factor in the sun at the StoneX on what could be an incredible day of free-flowing rugby.

With so many more match-ups and activities at the StoneX Stadium this Sunday, the game will prove to be an unmissable event in North London this weekend. Book your tickets here to support Saracens Women.