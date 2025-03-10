Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
HEAD TO HEAD | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury

10.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women V Hartpury Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women

With the final just days away, there are crucial all-star match-ups across both line-ups that will be on show at the StoneX Stadium on Sunday.

With the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup just round the corner, this final will be the last chance to see many of these players in club colours before heading into international camps.

Kelsey Clifford Vs Maud Muir

Clifford and Muir have both been cornerstones in the Saracens and Gloucester packs whilst they push for the same Red Roses shirt. Clifford continued her good form in North London making the tight head shirt her own throughout the course of the campaign. Muir similarly is an ever present force within the Circus providing key moments of power and set-piece dominance for the PWR table toppers.

Rosie Galligan Vs Sarah Beckett

The two second rowers have been at the heart of their team's success across the course of the 2024/25 campaign. With important tries, tackles and turnovers, Galligan and Beckett could very well line-up together wearing a Red Rose throughout the summer. But for this Sunday the two will battle against each other in the engine room in a game where set-piece could be vital.

Marlie Packer Vs Zoe Aldcroft

Two instrumental leaders for club and country will go head to head in the back row on Sunday in the PWR Final. The two most recent Red Rose captains will line-up in opposite back rows at the StoneX, but with very different roles and responsibilities for their respective sides. With Aldcroft managing set-piece duties and Packer carrying hard round the fringes, one of these two will lift the PWR trophy come the final whistle.

Poppy Cleall Vs Alex Matthews

Both number eights have had superb campaigns leading into the grand final, and will certainly have a say in the last game of the season. Poppy Cleall picked up a Player of the Match award in the semi-final, whilst Alex Matthews had a similarly impressive performance against Bristol Bears two weeks ago. Expect big collisions and dominating tackles from the pair come game day.

Ella Wyrwas Vs Natasha 'Mo' Hunt

With both teams boasting impressive packs, the two scrum halves will have the important task of marshalling their forwards and allowing the talented backlines to gain front foot ball. On a personal level, these two will most likely end up as the front runners for the Red Roses jersey over the next few months after some outstanding performances for Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury respectively.

Jess Breach Vs Emma Sing

Jess Breach and Emma Sing have had very different seasons so far in the PWR, but both will have an extremely important impact of the final. Emma Sing has been ever-present for the circus having finished as the leagues top points scorer during the regular campaign. Her opposite number Jess Breach has missed the majority of this year's competition with a hip injury but returned with a flourish in the final few rounds scoring a world class score against Quins in the semi-final. No doubt that these two will provide the X-Factor in the sun at the StoneX on what could be an incredible day of free-flowing rugby.

With so many more match-ups and activities at the StoneX Stadium this Sunday, the game will prove to be an unmissable event in North London this weekend. Book your tickets here to support Saracens Women.

 

