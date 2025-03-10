Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Jamie George reaches England Milestone at Allianz Stadium

10.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V Italy Guinness Six Nations 2025
Img 6750

Jamie George joined an elite club of rugby legends when he made his 100th appearance for his country in England's win over Italy on Sunday.

George joined Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Tom Willis and Elliot Daly in the England side that ran out in Twickenham yesterday, with tries from Willis and Earl bookending a successful 47-24 win in their penultimate Six Nations fixture.

Marco Riccioni also featured in the game, in Italian blue. The tight-head started the game at Allianz Stadium marking his return to the Azzuri match day squad.

In the U20 competition, Sarries trio Olamide Sodeke, Angus Hall and Jack Bracken continued their form for Mark Mapletoft's side with a 33-24 win over the U20 Azzuri. Hall was integral to the win, assisting two tries and dotting down himself in the corner in what was an outstanding performance for the academy graduate. England now travel to Wales next Friday night in search of a historic U20 grand slam.

All of these players will be available for the North Londoners in two weeks time as Showdown 5 restarts the Gallagher Premiership season with a bang. With over 50,000 tickets sold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the game promises to be a massive occasion against London rivals Harlequins. Make sure you secure your seat here.

 

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 03 04 At 09.26.25

Ivan van Zyl signs new Saracens contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Ivan Van Zyl has signed a new long-term contract at the club. The South African scrum-half has penned a new deal keeping him at the StoneX for the next two years. Having joined from the Bulls in 2021, the 29-year-old has made over 90 appearances for Sarries, and has […]

07.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 05 At 14.32.16

Jamie George to earn 100th England cap v Italy

Jamie George will become England's seventh male Test centurion on Sunday when he makes his 100th cap against Italy. There are three changes to the starting XV who defeated Scotland in round three of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations with Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, and George all included. George will win his 100th England cap when […]

05.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross