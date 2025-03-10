INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Jamie George reaches England Milestone at Allianz Stadium

Jamie George joined an elite club of rugby legends when he made his 100th appearance for his country in England's win over Italy on Sunday.

George joined Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Tom Willis and Elliot Daly in the England side that ran out in Twickenham yesterday, with tries from Willis and Earl bookending a successful 47-24 win in their penultimate Six Nations fixture.

Marco Riccioni also featured in the game, in Italian blue. The tight-head started the game at Allianz Stadium marking his return to the Azzuri match day squad.

In the U20 competition, Sarries trio Olamide Sodeke, Angus Hall and Jack Bracken continued their form for Mark Mapletoft's side with a 33-24 win over the U20 Azzuri. Hall was integral to the win, assisting two tries and dotting down himself in the corner in what was an outstanding performance for the academy graduate. England now travel to Wales next Friday night in search of a historic U20 grand slam.

All of these players will be available for the North Londoners in two weeks time as Showdown 5 restarts the Gallagher Premiership season with a bang. With over 50,000 tickets sold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the game promises to be a massive occasion against London rivals Harlequins. Make sure you secure your seat here.