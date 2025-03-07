Ivan van Zyl signs new Saracens contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Ivan Van Zyl has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The South African scrum-half has penned a new deal keeping him at the StoneX for the next two years.

Having joined from the Bulls in 2021, the 29-year-old has made over 90 appearances for Sarries, and has more recently taken up captaincy in the absence of Maro Itoje at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

With six Springboks caps under his belt, Van Zyl has taken well to his time in North London. A season into his time at the StoneX, Van Zyl managed to make the nine shirt his own in the title winning campaign.

Within two years at Saracens, Van Zyl managed to write his name in the history books by scoring a crucial try in the Gallagher Premiership Final against Sale Sharks in the 2022/23 season.

Van Zyl is excited for his next chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“As a family there is nowhere else we would want to be than here. This is home for us away from South Africa and I am grateful to extend my time with Sarries. It’s been an honour to captain the side at points this season and I look forward to continuing to give my all in a Saracens shirt.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased that Van Zyl is staying at Saracens.

“Ivan is a highly respected player within our group and we are thrilled that he will remain with us.

He typifies everything we want in a player and leader - a great competitor on the one hand and an outstanding teammate on the other. Ivan cares deeply about the people he plays with and sets a wonderful example with the consistency and level of his preparation.”

