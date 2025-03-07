Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Ivan van Zyl signs new Saracens contract

07.03.25
Screenshot 2025 03 04 At 09.26.25
Screenshot 2025 03 04 At 09.23.11

Saracens is delighted to announce that Ivan Van Zyl has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The South African scrum-half has penned a new deal keeping him at the StoneX for the next two years.

Having joined from the Bulls in 2021, the 29-year-old has made over 90 appearances for Sarries, and has more recently taken up captaincy in the absence of Maro Itoje at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

With six Springboks caps under his belt, Van Zyl has taken well to his time in North London. A season into his time at the StoneX, Van Zyl managed to make the nine shirt his own in the title winning campaign.

Within two years at Saracens, Van Zyl managed to write his name in the history books by scoring a crucial try in the Gallagher Premiership Final against Sale Sharks in the 2022/23 season.

Van Zyl is excited for his next chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“As a family there is nowhere else we would want to be than here. This is home for us away from South Africa and I am grateful to extend my time with Sarries. It’s been an honour to captain the side at points this season and I look forward to continuing to give my all in a Saracens shirt.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased that Van Zyl is staying at Saracens.

“Ivan is a highly respected player within our group and we are thrilled that he will remain with us.

He typifies everything we want in a player and leader - a great competitor on the one hand and an outstanding teammate on the other. Ivan cares deeply about the people he plays with and sets a wonderful example with the consistency and level of his preparation.”

StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 05 At 14.32.16

Jamie George to earn 100th England cap v Italy

Jamie George will become England's seventh male Test centurion on Sunday when he makes his 100th cap against Italy. There are three changes to the starting XV who defeated Scotland in round three of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations with Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, and George all included. George will win his 100th England cap when […]

05.03.25
Screenshot 2025 03 03 At 08.39.37

Marcus Street signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to confirm the signing of Marcus Street for the 2025/26 campaign. The prop will head to the Men in Black from Exeter Chiefs after signing a multi-year deal at StoneX Stadium. The 25-year-old has spent eight years at Sandy Park, racking up over 100 appearances for the Chiefs. Having been a part […]

03.03.25
