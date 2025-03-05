Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Jamie George to earn 100th England cap v Italy

05.03.25
Jamie George will become England's seventh male Test centurion on Sunday when he makes his 100th cap against Italy.

There are three changes to the starting XV who defeated Scotland in round three of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations with Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, and George all included. George will win his 100th England cap when he takes the field having made his debut in 2015 against France.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is again paired with Ollie Chessum.

The back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, Ben Earl at openside and Tom Willis at No.8 to complete  the pack.  

In the half-backs, Alex Mitchell is at scrum-half with Fin Smith at 10.

In midfield, Dingwall is named at inside centre, earning his first start of the Championship, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Ollie Sleightholme starts on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right, and Daly comes into the starting line-up at full-back.

On a 6-2 split bench, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Jack van Poortvliet, and Marcus Smith are named as replacements.

England versus Italy is always an exciting fixture to be part of,” said Borthwick.

Playing in front of our home supporters at Allianz Stadium is something we’re really looking forward to, and we’re sure it will be a fantastic game of rugby.

Commenting on Jamie George’s milestone, he added:

Reaching 100 caps is a wonderful achievement that reflects Jamie's talent, dedication and hard work. He has consistently given his all while wearing an England shirt and the team couldn’t be prouder of his incredible milestone."

ENGLAND v ITALY

Sunday 9 March 2025

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3pm (GMT)

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 71 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 69 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 99 caps) – vice-captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 48 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 59 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 40 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 4 caps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 8 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

19. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 13 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)

22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 42 caps)

