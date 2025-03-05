Jamie George to earn 100th England cap v Italy

Jamie George will become England's seventh male Test centurion on Sunday when he makes his 100th cap against Italy.

There are three changes to the starting XV who defeated Scotland in round three of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations with Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, and George all included. George will win his 100th England cap when he takes the field having made his debut in 2015 against France.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is again paired with Ollie Chessum.

The back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, Ben Earl at openside and Tom Willis at No.8 to complete the pack.

In the half-backs, Alex Mitchell is at scrum-half with Fin Smith at 10.

In midfield, Dingwall is named at inside centre, earning his first start of the Championship, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Ollie Sleightholme starts on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right, and Daly comes into the starting line-up at full-back.

On a 6-2 split bench, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Jack van Poortvliet, and Marcus Smith are named as replacements.

“England versus Italy is always an exciting fixture to be part of,” said Borthwick.

“Playing in front of our home supporters at Allianz Stadium is something we’re really looking forward to, and we’re sure it will be a fantastic game of rugby.”

Commenting on Jamie George’s milestone, he added:

“Reaching 100 caps is a wonderful achievement that reflects Jamie's talent, dedication and hard work. He has consistently given his all while wearing an England shirt and the team couldn’t be prouder of his incredible milestone."

ENGLAND v ITALY

Sunday 9 March 2025

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3pm (GMT)

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 71 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 69 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 99 caps) – vice-captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 48 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 59 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 40 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 4 caps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 8 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

19. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 13 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)

22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 42 caps)