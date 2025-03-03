Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Marcus Street signs for Saracens

03.03.25
Saracens is pleased to confirm the signing of Marcus Street for the 2025/26 campaign.

The prop will head to the Men in Black from Exeter Chiefs after signing a multi-year deal at StoneX Stadium.

The 25-year-old has spent eight years at Sandy Park, racking up over 100 appearances for the Chiefs.

Having been a part of Premiership, Champions Cup, Premiership Cup and Anglo Welsh title winning campaigns, Street joins Sarries with a wealth of top level experience.

Street also represented England at age-grade level, picking up international honours in U18 and U20 fixtures.

After making the move from the South West, Street is looking forward to starting a new chapter with Sarries.

“I am excited for this move and to get started at Saracens! I am looking forward to learning new skills and developing my game at this great club. Here’s to making memories!”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to attract another young English prop to the StoneX.

“Marcus has gained a significant amount of experience in the Premiership for such a young player and we are certain that his best days lie ahead. He joins a young, talented, ambitious group of forwards and has the potential to help us go to the next level."

