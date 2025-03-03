Marcus Street signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to confirm the signing of Marcus Street for the 2025/26 campaign.

The prop will head to the Men in Black from Exeter Chiefs after signing a multi-year deal at StoneX Stadium.

The 25-year-old has spent eight years at Sandy Park, racking up over 100 appearances for the Chiefs.

Having been a part of Premiership, Champions Cup, Premiership Cup and Anglo Welsh title winning campaigns, Street joins Sarries with a wealth of top level experience.

Street also represented England at age-grade level, picking up international honours in U18 and U20 fixtures.

After making the move from the South West, Street is looking forward to starting a new chapter with Sarries.

“I am excited for this move and to get started at Saracens! I am looking forward to learning new skills and developing my game at this great club. Here’s to making memories!”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to attract another young English prop to the StoneX.

“Marcus has gained a significant amount of experience in the Premiership for such a young player and we are certain that his best days lie ahead. He joins a young, talented, ambitious group of forwards and has the potential to help us go to the next level."