Seven Saracens named in Red Roses Six Nations Training Camp Squad

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer, Ella Wyrwas, Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach have all been selected as part of John Mitchell's initial training squad which will be held this week in Bristol.

Mitchell said: “The objective of this camp is to become organised and get better as a Red Rose ahead of the Six Nations, bearing in mind we will be without the PWR finalists next week.

“We are expecting an excited energy in reconnecting again and focusing on the opportunity that this special tournament presents for us.”

Meanwhile, coach Nathan Catt will lead on defence as maternity cover for Sarah Hunter.

Catt, who was instrumental in the England Under-20 men having a dominant scrum at their World Rugby U20 Championship win last summer and is the current men’s Under-20 scrum and defence coach, toured with the Red Roses as scrum coach as they secured back-to-back WXV titles.

Louis Deacon and Lou Meadows continue their roles as forwards coach and attack coach respectively.

Mitchell added: “Our coaching group remains stronger than ever with the inclusion of Nathan who has been an exceptional addition from the pathway.

“Sarah is an extremely valued member of the Red Roses. Her focus is on being a mum and we’re looking forward to seeing her soon.”

The official Red Roses Guinness Women’s Six Nations squad will be named on Monday 17th March.

Red Roses Squad for Camp 2 of 2025

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 58 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

May Campbell (Saracens, 1 cap)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 9 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

Charlotte Fray (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 19 caps)

Lizzie Hanlon (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 18 caps)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 72 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 108 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 35 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 43 caps)

Millie David (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 48 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 54 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 26 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps)

Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 48 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 26 caps)

Sarah Parry (Harlequins, uncapped)

Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 34 caps)

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 116 caps)

Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps)

Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 7 caps)