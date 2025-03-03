Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Seven Saracens named in Red Roses Six Nations Training Camp Squad

03.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England Red Roses V Usa Women's International
France V England Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer, Ella Wyrwas, Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach have all been selected as part of John Mitchell's initial training squad which will be held this week in Bristol.

Mitchell said: “The objective of this camp is to become organised and get better as a Red Rose ahead of the Six Nations, bearing in mind we will be without the PWR finalists next week.

“We are expecting an excited energy in reconnecting again and focusing on the opportunity that this special tournament presents for us.”

Meanwhile, coach Nathan Catt will lead on defence as maternity cover for Sarah Hunter.

Catt, who was instrumental in the England Under-20 men having a dominant scrum at their World Rugby U20 Championship win last summer and is the current men’s Under-20 scrum and defence coach, toured with the Red Roses as scrum coach as they secured back-to-back WXV titles.

Louis Deacon and Lou Meadows continue their roles as forwards coach and attack coach respectively.

Mitchell added: “Our coaching group remains stronger than ever with the inclusion of Nathan who has been an exceptional addition from the pathway.

“Sarah is an extremely valued member of the Red Roses. Her focus is on being a mum and we’re looking forward to seeing her soon.”

The official Red Roses Guinness Women’s Six Nations squad will be named on Monday 17th March.

Red Roses Squad for Camp 2 of 2025 

Forwards
Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 58 caps)
Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)
Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)
Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)
Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)
Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)
Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)
May Campbell (Saracens, 1 cap) 
Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)
Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 9 caps) 
Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)
Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)
Charlotte Fray (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 19 caps) 
Lizzie Hanlon (Harlequins, 1 cap)
Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)
Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 18 caps)
Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 72 caps)
Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)
Marlie Packer (Saracens, 108 caps) 
Connie Powell (Harlequins, 19 caps)
Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)
Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)

Backs
Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 35 caps)
Jess Breach (Saracens, 43 caps) 
Millie David (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 48 caps)
Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 54 caps) 
Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 26 caps)
Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps)
Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)
Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 48 caps)
Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)
Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 26 caps)
Sarah Parry (Harlequins, uncapped)
Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 34 caps)
Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 116 caps)
Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)
Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps)
Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)
Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 7 caps)

In association with
In association with
In association with
