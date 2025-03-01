Our Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 32 - 24 Harlequins Women

01.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women

Saracens book their place in the PWR Final with a win over London rivals Harlequins at the StoneX Stadium.

In front of a raucous home crowd, the North Londoners overcame a back-and-forth affair to secure a place in the final thanks to tries from Alysha Corrigan, Jess Breach, Marlie Packer and May Campbell.

The game didn't start well for the hosts however, as Harlequins managed to get on the scoresheet in the first few minutes. After slick hands from Quins, Spanish winger Claudia Peña managed to dive over for the game's opening try.

Sarries then clicked into gear, with some free-flowing attack putting them in good positions, allowing for Zoe Harrison to kick over the opening three points of the game.

Soon after Saracens had their first score, after some more well-worked phases, Sophie Bridger ended up just metres away from the line. However, her pop pass to Alysha Corrigan allowed the Canadian winger to dot down in the corner for her first score of the game.

In what was proving to be a back and forth first half, Harlequins scored again on the 15 minute mark. This time it was Ellie Kildunne who finished the score dancing into the corner after some slick handling from the Quins backline.

The hosts then continued their momentum with a superb finish from Jess Breach. The Red Rose fielded a kick in her own half before slaloming around Quins defenders in fine fashion amongst an eruption of noise at the StoneX. The incredible solo score put Saracens back into the lead minutes after Kildunne's effort.

Marlie Packer then led from the front with another score five minutes later. This time there was some impressive carrying from the forward pack that allowed the skipper to twist and turn her way over the whitewash for the final score before the half time whistle.

The North Londoners came out firing in the second half with multiple chances falling to the hosts to extend their lead. Poppy Cleall was held up over the line, whilst Kelsey Clifford was denied by the TMO. However, despite Sarries dominance it was Harlequins that would draw the first score of the second 40. A well worked set piece play put replacement Lauren Torley over for a score which narrowed the margin to just three points.

Knowing that they would need another score to put themselves out of danger, Sarries managed to dot down two in as many minutes. The first came just after the hour mark as Alysha Corrigan was the beneficiary of some slick catch and pass from the women in black. Then not long after May Campbell bagged her seventeenth try of the season after a Marlie Packer intercept turned Saracens defence into attack.

There was work still be done though for the North L0ndoners as Babalwa Latsha managed to wrestle over with 10 minutes left on the clock shortly before Gabrielle Senft was sent to the bin for repeated infringements.

Despite the late flurry the North London defence held strong, affirming Saracens place in their home final in a fortnight's time. Tickets are available here for the mighty clash!

 

