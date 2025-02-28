TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (PWR SEMI-FINAL)

Alysha Corrigan is anticipating a gritty London derby as Saracens host Harlequins at the StoneX Stadium in the PWR play-off semi-final.

The winger returns from international duty and is expecting an almighty tussle for a place in the final against near neighbours Quins in front of a raucous home crowd.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes five changes from the side that beat Sale Sharks last Friday night. One of which is in the front row, Akina Gondwe and May Campbell are reunited with Kelsey Clifford who returns to the match day squad at tight head.

The second row partnership remains unchanged with Red Roses lock Rosie Galligan starting alongside Louise McMillan after her impressive score and performance against the Sharks. One change in the back-row sees Georgia Evans return to the starting XV, she's alongside co-captain Marlie Packer at openside and Poppy Cleall who rounds off the pack at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas swaps with Tori Sellors to start alongside Zoe Harrison. Sophie Bridger also returns to the fold in the midfield taking up a place alongside Emma Hardy who continues at 13. Co-captain Lotte Sharp is fit to start on the left wing, with Corrigan returning on the right. Jess Breach rounds off the team starting at full-back for the third consecutive match.

Amongst the bench, Saracens have named a multitude of impact players including five senior internationals. After being named PWR player of the round last time out Gabrielle Senft features alongside fellow try scorers from Friday night McKinley Hunt, Bryony Cleall and Sydney Gregson.

Having competed in knockout games for the North London outfit during previous campaigns, Corrigan can't wait to face Quins in the semi-final on Saturday.

"It's always going to be an exciting battle against Harlequins. We know it will be a tough test, but the team have trained really well this week and I can't wait to hear the backing of the StoneX crowd come Saturday afternoon."

Saracens Women team to play Harlequins Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ McKinley Hunt

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

21.⁠ Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson