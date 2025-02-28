Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (PWR SEMI-FINAL)

28.02.25
27939119 Saracensvsgloucester 52 Jpg Harry Scott Munro 20241215 201008 Min
Saracens Women’s V Loughborough Lightning

Alysha Corrigan is anticipating a gritty London derby as Saracens host Harlequins at the StoneX Stadium in the PWR play-off semi-final.

The winger returns from international duty and is expecting an almighty tussle for a place in the final against near neighbours Quins in front of a raucous home crowd.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes five changes from the side that beat Sale Sharks last Friday night. One of which is in the front row, Akina Gondwe and May Campbell are reunited with Kelsey Clifford who returns to the match day squad at tight head.

The second row partnership remains unchanged with Red Roses lock Rosie Galligan starting alongside Louise McMillan after her impressive score and performance against the Sharks. One change in the back-row sees Georgia Evans return to the starting XV, she's alongside co-captain Marlie Packer at openside and Poppy Cleall who rounds off the pack at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas swaps with Tori Sellors to start alongside Zoe Harrison. Sophie Bridger also returns to the fold in the midfield taking up a place alongside Emma Hardy who continues at 13. Co-captain Lotte Sharp is fit to start on the left wing, with Corrigan returning on the right. Jess Breach rounds off the team starting at full-back for the third consecutive match.

Amongst the bench, Saracens have named a multitude of impact players including five senior internationals. After being named PWR player of the round last time out Gabrielle Senft features alongside fellow try scorers from Friday night McKinley Hunt, Bryony Cleall and Sydney Gregson.

Having competed in knockout games for the North London outfit during previous campaigns, Corrigan can't wait to face Quins in the semi-final on Saturday.

"It's always going to be an exciting battle against Harlequins. We know it will be a tough test, but the team have trained really well this week and I can't wait to hear the backing of the StoneX crowd come Saturday afternoon."

Saracens Women team to play Harlequins Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

 

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ McKinley Hunt

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

21.⁠ Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

In association with
