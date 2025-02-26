Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Head to Head | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women

26.02.25
Saracens Women V Ealing Trailfinders Women
Harlequins V Bristol Bears Premiership Women's Rugby

With the mouth watering PWR Semi-Final between the two London clubs, here are some key match-ups to look out for this Saturday at the StoneX Stadium.

Jess Breach Vs Ellie Kildunne

Having returned from a long-term hip injury a fortnight ago against Exeter Chiefs, Breach is in line to make her first appearane of the season against her former teammate and co-podcaster Ellie Kildunne. Just weeks before the pair team up once again for Red Roses duty, the 'Cowboy Duo' will face off in the backfield this Saturday with both players looking to lead their teams to the PWR Final.

Sophie Bridger Vs Lagi Tuima

Lagi Tuima of Harlequins could line up against Saracens midfielder Sophie Bridger this Saturday. Both inside centres boast international honours having both worn the Red Roses shirt. With selection for Six Nations squads on the horizon, the pair will be looking to showcase their stuff in this all important clash in North London on Saturday. Expect an ingenious kicking, passing and running game from both centres who bring box office talent to their respective clubs.

Poppy Cleall Vs Jade Konkel

Both back-rowers have put their bodies on the line this season with some incredible performances in the PWR. With both Cleall and Konkel receiving Team of the Week nominations on multiple occasions, the pair will battle it out on the pitch this weekend in front of a packed out StoneX Stadium. Expect the duo to lead from the front, with tries, defensive efforts and all-court skill around the fringes.

May Campbell Vs Connie Powell

Both hookers have dotted down for their sides many times this season, with Saracens' May Campbell finishing the regular campaign as the league's joint top try scorer. With elusive skill and an eye for the line, Campbell and Powell will be eyeing up international honours off the back of their incredible seasons on the pitch. Watch them battle it out this weekend in the all-important PWR Final decider.

Be sure to secure your place at the StoneX Stadium this weekend with tickets starting from just £5.

26.02.25
Global DJ sensation Cuppy to headline The Showdown 5!

Saracens is delighted to confirm that global DJ sensation and cultural icon, Cuppy, will be the Headline Act for The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX. On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not only host the most highly anticipated rugby clash of the season but also a thrilling live DJ performance from […]

26.02.25
R.M.Williams Becomes 2025 Varsity Matches Headline Sponsor

R.M.Williams has announced its role as the headline sponsor of the 2025 rugby Varsity Matches between Cambridge University and Oxford University. The historic Varsity rugby matches, set to take place at StoneX Stadium in March, epitomise the sporting rivalry between the two universities, dating back more than a century. As part of this exciting new […]

25.02.25
