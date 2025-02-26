Head to Head | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women

With the mouth watering PWR Semi-Final between the two London clubs, here are some key match-ups to look out for this Saturday at the StoneX Stadium.

Jess Breach Vs Ellie Kildunne

Having returned from a long-term hip injury a fortnight ago against Exeter Chiefs, Breach is in line to make her first appearane of the season against her former teammate and co-podcaster Ellie Kildunne. Just weeks before the pair team up once again for Red Roses duty, the 'Cowboy Duo' will face off in the backfield this Saturday with both players looking to lead their teams to the PWR Final.

Sophie Bridger Vs Lagi Tuima

Lagi Tuima of Harlequins could line up against Saracens midfielder Sophie Bridger this Saturday. Both inside centres boast international honours having both worn the Red Roses shirt. With selection for Six Nations squads on the horizon, the pair will be looking to showcase their stuff in this all important clash in North London on Saturday. Expect an ingenious kicking, passing and running game from both centres who bring box office talent to their respective clubs.

Poppy Cleall Vs Jade Konkel

Both back-rowers have put their bodies on the line this season with some incredible performances in the PWR. With both Cleall and Konkel receiving Team of the Week nominations on multiple occasions, the pair will battle it out on the pitch this weekend in front of a packed out StoneX Stadium. Expect the duo to lead from the front, with tries, defensive efforts and all-court skill around the fringes.

May Campbell Vs Connie Powell

Both hookers have dotted down for their sides many times this season, with Saracens' May Campbell finishing the regular campaign as the league's joint top try scorer. With elusive skill and an eye for the line, Campbell and Powell will be eyeing up international honours off the back of their incredible seasons on the pitch. Watch them battle it out this weekend in the all-important PWR Final decider.

