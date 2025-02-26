Global DJ sensation Cuppy to headline The Showdown 5!

Saracens is delighted to confirm that global DJ sensation and cultural icon, Cuppy, will be the Headline Act for The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not only host the most highly anticipated rugby clash of the season but also a thrilling live DJ performance from Cuppy, set to electrify the 62,000 fans in attendance.

Known for performing at the world’s biggest stages—from Cannes Film Festival to Glastonbury Festival—Cuppy is bringing her signature high-energy sound to the fastest-selling Showdown yet. Beyond her DJ career, she has also made waves as a radio and media personality, hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Breakfast Show, showcasing her dynamic presence and global reach.

Cuppy will ignite the atmosphere with a live DJ set before kick-off, raising energy levels as Saracens and Harlequins prepare to battle. And the party doesn’t stop there—she’ll keep the celebration alive in the fanzone after the final whistle, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

With over 17 million social media followers, Cuppy is no stranger to Saracens. She’s been a regular supporter, attending matches alongside fellow Nigerians Captain Maro Itoje, DJ Timi, and Andy Onyeama-Christie. Now, she returns to bring her world-class performance to the biggest game in the Gallagher Premiership season.

Her music has garnered millions of streams worldwide, with hit tracks including “Gelato,” and “Jollof on the Jet” with featured collaborations with Rema, Darkoo, Wyclef Jean, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cuppy’s influence extends beyond music. From collaborations with Pepsi, Adidas, and Crocs to gracing the pages of Glamour, Tatler , and Forbes, she’s as much a style and cultural icon as she is a musical force.

"I'm thrilled to be coming along to the big Saracens Showdown game and bringing all the vibes!" Said Cuppy.

With nearly 50,000 tickets already sold, The Showdown 5 is on course for a sold-out crowd as Saracens take on Harlequins in a massive top-four clash.

One stadium. One epic rivalry. One global superstar.

Get your tickets NOW and be part of history!