Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Global DJ sensation Cuppy to headline The Showdown 5!

26.02.25
Saracens is delighted to confirm that global DJ sensation and cultural icon, Cuppy, will be the Headline Act for The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not only host the most highly anticipated rugby clash of the season but also a thrilling live DJ performance from Cuppy, set to electrify the 62,000 fans in attendance.

Known for performing at the world’s biggest stages—from Cannes Film Festival to Glastonbury Festival—Cuppy is bringing her signature high-energy sound to the fastest-selling Showdown yet. Beyond her DJ career, she has also made waves as a radio and media personality, hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Breakfast Show, showcasing her dynamic presence and global reach.

Cuppy will ignite the atmosphere with a live DJ set before kick-off, raising energy levels as Saracens and Harlequins prepare to battle. And the party doesn’t stop there—she’ll keep the celebration alive in the fanzone after the final whistle, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

With over 17 million social media followers, Cuppy is no stranger to Saracens. She’s been a regular supporter, attending matches alongside fellow Nigerians Captain Maro Itoje, DJ Timi, and Andy Onyeama-Christie. Now, she returns to bring her world-class performance to the biggest game in the Gallagher Premiership season.

Her music has garnered millions of streams worldwide, with hit tracks including “Gelato,”  and “Jollof on the Jet” with featured collaborations with Rema, Darkoo, Wyclef Jean, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cuppy’s influence extends beyond music. From collaborations with Pepsi, Adidas, and Crocs to gracing the pages of Glamour, Tatler , and Forbes, she’s as much a style and cultural icon as she is a musical force.

"I'm thrilled to be coming along to the big Saracens Showdown game and bringing all the vibes!" Said Cuppy.

With nearly 50,000 tickets already sold, The Showdown 5 is on course for a sold-out crowd as Saracens take on Harlequins in a massive top-four clash.

One stadium. One epic rivalry. One global superstar.

Get your tickets NOW and be part of history!

