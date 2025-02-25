R.M.Williams Becomes 2025 Varsity Matches Headline Sponsor

R.M.Williams has announced its role as the headline sponsor of the 2025 rugby Varsity Matches between Cambridge University and Oxford University.

The historic Varsity rugby matches, set to take place at StoneX Stadium in March, epitomise the sporting rivalry between the two universities, dating back more than a century. As part of this exciting new partnership, R.M.Williams will support the next generation of rugby stars with a shared display of strength, endurance, and excellence, both on and off the pitch.

A fixture of Australian style since 1932, R.M.Williams has garnered a loyal community the world over for its iconic leather boots, still crafted in the hallowed halls of the brand’s workshop in South Australia. Together, the two institutions represent a shared spirit of resilience, determination and homegrown talent.

Founded in 1932 in the heart of the Australian Outback, R.M.Williams has since become a globally recognised brand, known for its iconic leather boots, functional lifestyle accessories and timeless wardrobe staples. Each pair of R.M.Williams boots is still crafted by hand in Adelaide from a single piece of premium leather, in a showcase of artisanal craftsmanship and a commitment to the determined spirit of Australia. R.M.Williams’ expansion into the UK market, including stores in London, Cambridge, and Marlow, marks a significant chapter in the brand's ongoing global growth, bringing the essence of the Australian Outback to the high streets of Britain.

This sponsorship reflects R.M.Williams' long-proven commitment to supporting athletes and players from a broad range of sporting organisations, including the Australia Paralympic team, the Australian Commonwealth Games team and a multi-year partnership with Rugby Australia. With this new partnership, R.M.Williams will headline one of the most iconic rugby union fixtures in the world, supporting a game deeply intertwined with both dynasty and history.

The 2025 Varsity Matches will be played at StoneX Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue that serves as the home of Saracens. The stadium will provide a fitting backdrop for two matches steeped in tradition, where the fierce rugby battle between Oxford and Cambridge will be on full display.

Jess Tayenjam, Programme & Operations Director for the Varsity Match Company, was delighted to confirm the partnership with R.M. Williams:

“These games are always a chance to celebrate the deep and rich history of both universities, whilst also celebrating the current successes of both sides on the field. The partnership with R.M.Williams perfectly aligns with the core values of the matches themselves. They understand the appeal and heritage attached to the event, and I hope that, with their involvement, we can continue to progress this event to new heights over the coming years.

Paul Grosmann, CEO of R.M.Williams, adds:

“As we continue to grow our bootprint in the UK and connect with local communities across the country, we are proud to align with a sporting tradition that embodies excellence, determination, and rivalry at its finest. We’ve been fortunate to connect with so many Cambridge locals since our store opened in the historic Rose Crescent, and we look forward to sharing our passion and spirit with the local rugby teams throughout the Varsity Matches.”

About R.M.Williams:

Founded in 1932 in the Australian Outback, R.M.Williams is renowned for its craftsmanship, durability, and timeless style. Best known for its handcrafted leather boots, R.M.Williams embodies the rugged yet refined spirit of Australia and continues to uphold time-honoured artisanal skills, paving the way for new generations of craftspeople. With a full range of apparel and accessories now available globally, the brand continues to grow its presence in the UK through its stores in London, Cambridge, and Marlow, as well as through online and retail partnerships. At the heart of R.M.Williams is a promise of loyalty and endurance, with its products designed to accompany wearers on all of life’s great journeys.