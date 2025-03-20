Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Four Saracens named in Red Roses Six Nations opener

20.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session
England red roses training session

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer will all feature for the Red Roses on Sunday in their opening Guinness Women's Six Nations against Italy at the LNER Community Stadium.

Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner will make their full Red Roses debuts when John Mitchell’s side take on Italy at a sold-out LNER Community Stadium, York on Sunday in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Loughborough Lightning lock Ives Campion, a product of the England pathway, earned her first cap in the WXV warm-up victory over France while Gloucester-Hartpury wing Venner’s maiden international came as a 17-year-old in 2020.

Claudia MacDonald of Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury’s PWR top points scorer Emma Sing join Venner in the back three with both last appearing in an England shirt 16 months ago.

Harlequins scrum-half Lucy Packer and Loughborough Lightning’s Helena Rowland make up the half-backs, and Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears) and Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning) form a centre partnership.

Ives Campion is joined in the second row by Rosie Galligan. Kelsey Clifford and Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury) sandwich Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers) in the front row.

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury) will lead the side from blindside flanker in a back row containing vice captain Marlie Packer and Exeter Chief Maddie Feaunati.

On the bench, Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs) and Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury) are in line for their first Red Roses caps.

Red Roses team to play Italy

15 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps)
14 Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)
13 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 116 caps)
12 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 35 caps)
11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)
10 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 34 caps)
9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 26 caps)
1 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 9 caps) 
2 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)
3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)
4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 19 caps)
5 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)
6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 58 caps) - captain
7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 108 caps)
8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

Replacements
 
16 May Campbell (Saracens, 1 cap) 
17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)
18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)
19 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)
20 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 18 caps)
21 Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
22 Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)
23 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 48 caps)

 

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 03 20 at 08.34.50

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (The Showdown 5)

Maro Itoje is excited to be back with Saracens in time for Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The England and Saracens skipper will lead out the Men in Black in front of a bumper crowd in North London against near neighbours Harlequins. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has […]

21.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall ahead of Showdown 5

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited for Saturday as The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX kicks off the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership with a bang. When speaking to the press this week, McCall stated how the clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a perfect way to get the run-in started with six […]

20.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session

Four Saracens named in Red Roses Six Nations opener

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer will all feature for the Red Roses on Sunday in their opening Guinness Women's Six Nations against Italy at the LNER Community Stadium. Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner will make their full Red Roses debuts when John Mitchell’s side take on Italy at a sold-out […]

20.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners