Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Saracens Women create ground-breaking role to support neurodivergent players

20.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Image0
Saracens Women V Ealing Trailfinders Women

This campaign saw Saracens Women become the first professional sports club to create a role to specifically support neurodivergent members.

The club has utilised the expertise of Jacob Kelly, an expert in the field having first developed a similar programme with local amateur side Dings Crusaders has joined the wider coaching set-up this season to help support the club’s neurodivergent athletes in turn creating a more supportive and inclusive environment for neurodivergent players.

Kelly has worked closely alongside Women’s Sport Psychology lead, Tiggy Teare, who says his work has had a positive impact on the club as a whole.

“Jacob's contributions to the club have allowed the psychological provisions and support to our players to become multifaceted. The response from players who have engaged with Jacob has been really positive and I am confident that his involvement will continue provide great value by offering inclusive and targeted support to our neurodivergent players”

Since starting the role in January this year, Jacob has already met with a number of players from the Saracens squad to offer his valuable knowledge and support all of which have praised his valuable work.

"I worked with Jacob looking at how my dyslexia affects my rugby and techniques that can be put in place to help accommodate it. He was really helpful providing actionable processes that can be implemented almost instantly.

For example, having a visual line out menu so I don’t have to read long amounts of text, or techniques to help me focus on team meetings. We also explored options to assist in my everyday life and my job outside of rugby. Jacob also helped me with some techniques to manage my anxiety, from breathing work to acupressure.

Most of all he made me realise that dyslexia is common in athletes and there are ways to use it to your advantage."

Another player said:

"Working with Jacob has been great - he has helped me to better understand myself and develop the tools I need to manage my mental health alongside rugby. I'm incredibly grateful for his support"

