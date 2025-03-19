Saracens Trio named in England U18 squad

Matthew Branch-Holland, Alan Poku and Zac Finch will all join Jonathan Pendlebury's England U18 team for the 2025 U18 Men's Six Nations Festival.

With all three having played every game of the U18 Premiership Academy league at the start of this year, the Saracens trio will be keen to continue their form in this shortened Six Nations festival format in France in April.

The 2025 tournament will be hosted at Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, home of RC Vichy, and will include Georgia and Spain alongside the Six Nations. England take on Spain on Monday 14th April in the second of three matchdays, bookending the tournament with matches against Scotland and France.

England U18 Men will convene at the Hazelwood Centre, Sunbury, next week in preparation to face Ireland in a friendly fixture at Mardyke Sports Grounds, University College Cork on Saturday 29th March (17:30 GMT).

Previously capped players Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, 3 caps), Elliot Williams (Harlequins, 6 caps) and Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, 3 caps) return to Pendlebury's setup. The captaincy role will be rotated in the forthcoming matchdays to maximise leadership development opportunities across the squad.

Jonathan Pendlebury said: “With many of the players travelling away and earning caps for the first time, the U18 Festival is an exciting opportunity for our players to grow and take ownership of their development.

“The next month is a perfect learning opportunity for all involved to get better and explore week-on-week. Our messaging will focus on players’ individual progression as well as developing as a unit.

“The immense amount of dedication from the players and staff to implement our pathway framework this season must be commended. The players have adapted well in our camp meetings and now is the time to demonstrate their work in a competitive arena.”

England U18 Men’s 2025 U18 Six Nations Festival squad (includes current academy, community club and school/college)

Forwards

Archie Appleby (Northampton Saints, Hadleigh RUFC, Sedbergh School)

Sam Bland (Yorkshire Academy, Wharfdale, Bishop Burton College)

Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood) *

Kealan Freeman-Price (Gloucester Rugby, Drybrook RFC, Hartpury College)

Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Bishop Wand School)

Henry Laidlow (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Trinity School)

Jack Lewis (Northampton Saints, Ashby RFC, Northampton School for Boys)

George Marsh (Leicester Tigers, Holt RFC, Denstone College)

Freddie Ogden-Metherell (Gloucester Rugby, Lydney RFC, Dean Close School)

Alan Poku (Saracens, Ealing Trailfinders, Bishop Wand School)

Oliver Spencer (Yorkshire Academy, Harrogate RUFC, Grammar School at Leeds)

Elliot Williams (Harlequins, London Irish Amateurs, Gordon’s School) *

Tate Williams (Harlequins, East Grinstead RFC, Worth School)

Harry Wright (Gloucester Rugby, Alcester, Stourport High School & Sixth Form College)

Backs

Junior Denny (Gloucester Rugby, Banbury Rugby Club, Bloxham School)

Zac Finch (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood)

Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, Hartpury College)

Henry Lumley (Northampton Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School)

Isaac Mears (Bath Rugby, Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School)

James Pater (Northampton Saints, Shelford RFC, The Leys School)

Hugh Shields (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians, Northampton School for Boys)

Oscar Talbot (Leicester Tigers, Barkers Butts RFC, Rugby School)

Charlie Tamani (Northampton Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School)

James Townsend (Leicester Tigers, Harbury Rugby Football Club, Warwick School)

Declan Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton RFC, Beechen Cliff School)

Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, Bank of England RFC, Clifton College) *

*denotes a player previously capped at U18 level for England

England U18 Men’s 2025 U18 Six Nations Festival fixtures

Each team will play 1 x 70-minute match on each match day, with four matches taking place each day at Stade Municipal Louis Darragon (MD1 – Thursday 10th April, MD2 – Monday 14th April & MD3 Friday 18th April).

Matchday 1 (Thursday 10th April) - KO 12:15 BST – England vs. Scotland

Matchday 2 (Monday 14th April) - KO 10:00 BST – Spain vs. England

Matchday 3 (Friday 18th April) - KO 17:30 BST – France vs. England