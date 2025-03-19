Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Saracens Trio named in England U18 squad

19.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens u18 v exeter chiefs u18 photo: juan gasparini / gaspafotos / saracens
Saracens u18 v exeter chiefs u18 photo: juan gasparini / gaspafotos / saracens

Matthew Branch-Holland, Alan Poku and Zac Finch will all join Jonathan Pendlebury's England U18 team for the 2025 U18 Men's Six Nations Festival.

With all three having played every game of the U18 Premiership Academy league at the start of this year, the Saracens trio will be keen to continue their form in this shortened Six Nations festival format in France in April.

The 2025 tournament will be hosted at Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, home of RC Vichy, and will include Georgia and Spain alongside the Six Nations. England take on Spain on Monday 14th April in the second of three matchdays, bookending the tournament with matches against Scotland and France.

England U18 Men will convene at the Hazelwood Centre, Sunbury, next week in preparation to face Ireland in a friendly fixture at Mardyke Sports Grounds, University College Cork on Saturday 29th March (17:30 GMT).

Previously capped players Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, 3 caps), Elliot Williams (Harlequins, 6 caps) and Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, 3 caps) return to Pendlebury's setup. The captaincy role will be rotated in the forthcoming matchdays to maximise leadership development opportunities across the squad.

Jonathan Pendlebury said: “With many of the players travelling away and earning caps for the first time, the U18 Festival is an exciting opportunity for our players to grow and take ownership of their development.

“The next month is a perfect learning opportunity for all involved to get better and explore week-on-week. Our messaging will focus on players’ individual progression as well as developing as a unit.

“The immense amount of dedication from the players and staff to implement our pathway framework this season must be commended. The players have adapted well in our camp meetings and now is the time to demonstrate their work in a competitive arena.”

England U18 Men’s 2025 U18 Six Nations Festival squad (includes current academy, community club and school/college) 

Forwards

Archie Appleby (Northampton Saints, Hadleigh RUFC, Sedbergh School)

Sam Bland (Yorkshire Academy, Wharfdale, Bishop Burton College)

Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood) * 

Kealan Freeman-Price (Gloucester Rugby, Drybrook RFC, Hartpury College)

Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Bishop Wand School)

Henry Laidlow (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Trinity School)

Jack Lewis (Northampton Saints, Ashby RFC, Northampton School for Boys)

George Marsh (Leicester Tigers, Holt RFC, Denstone College)

Freddie Ogden-Metherell (Gloucester Rugby, Lydney RFC, Dean Close School)

Alan Poku (Saracens, Ealing Trailfinders, Bishop Wand School) 

Oliver Spencer (Yorkshire Academy, Harrogate RUFC, Grammar School at Leeds)

Elliot Williams (Harlequins, London Irish Amateurs, Gordon’s School) *

Tate Williams (Harlequins, East Grinstead RFC, Worth School)

Harry Wright (Gloucester Rugby, Alcester, Stourport High School & Sixth Form College)

Backs

Junior Denny (Gloucester Rugby, Banbury Rugby Club, Bloxham School)

Zac Finch (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood) 

Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, Hartpury College)

Henry Lumley (Northampton Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School)

Isaac Mears (Bath Rugby, Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School)

James Pater (Northampton Saints, Shelford RFC, The Leys School)

Hugh Shields (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians, Northampton School for Boys)

Oscar Talbot (Leicester Tigers, Barkers Butts RFC, Rugby School)

Charlie Tamani (Northampton Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School)

James Townsend (Leicester Tigers, Harbury Rugby Football Club, Warwick School)

Declan Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton RFC, Beechen Cliff School)

Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, Bank of England RFC, Clifton College) *

*denotes a player previously capped at U18 level for England 

England U18 Men’s 2025 U18 Six Nations Festival fixtures

Each team will play 1 x 70-minute match on each match day, with four matches taking place each day at Stade Municipal Louis Darragon (MD1 – Thursday 10th April, MD2 – Monday 14th April & MD3 Friday 18th April). 

Matchday 1 (Thursday 10th April) - KO 12:15 BST – England vs. Scotland

Matchday 2 (Monday 14th April) - KO 10:00 BST – Spain vs. England

Matchday 3 (Friday 18th April) - KO 17:30 BST – France vs. England

News

See all news
Saracens u18 v exeter chiefs u18 photo: juan gasparini / gaspafotos / saracens

Saracens Trio named in England U18 squad

Matthew Branch-Holland, Alan Poku and Zac Finch will all join Jonathan Pendlebury's England U18 team for the 2025 U18 Men's Six Nations Festival. With all three having played every game of the U18 Premiership Academy league at the start of this year, the Saracens trio will be keen to continue their form in this shortened […]

19.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Canada v wales: wxv1 wellington

Saracens Women represented across Six Nations squads

Nine Saracens Women are involved in the upcoming Six Nations squads for Wales, Scotland and the Red Roses. Off the back of a successful campaign falling short in the Final against Gloucester-Hartpury, the home nations internationals head straight into Six Nations action with the Rugby World Cup rapidly approaching in the summer. Five Sarries players […]

18.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 16 at 16.19.41

MATCH REPORT | Gloucester-Hartpury 34-19 Saracens Women (PWR Final)

Saracens Women were beaten 34-19 by a ruthless Gloucester-Hartpury side who secured their third consecutive PWR title at StoneX Stadium. The Women in Black had an early 19-5 lead after an impressive first half at a raucous StoneX, but were ultimately undone by their clinical opponents who took their chances and scored 29 unanswered points […]

16.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross