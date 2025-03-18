Saracens Women represented across Six Nations squads

Nine Saracens Women are involved in the upcoming Six Nations squads for Wales, Scotland and the Red Roses.

Off the back of a successful campaign falling short in the Final against Gloucester-Hartpury, the home nations internationals head straight into Six Nations action with the Rugby World Cup rapidly approaching in the summer.

Five Sarries players have been named in the final Red Roses camp for the upcoming competition. May Campbell's inclusion comes off the back of a successful campaign in North London finishing as joint top try scorer in this years PWR campaign. She joins Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer and Kelsey Clifford as options for John Mitchell in the pack. Fly-half Zoe Harrison and back three player Jess Breach also feature in the Red Roses squad.

Elsewhere, forwards Georgia Evans and Donna Rose have both been named in Sean Lynn's first Wales Six Nations squad ahead of the former Gloucester's debut international campaign. Rose returns from a neck injury in time for international selection, whilst Evans will look to continue her club form in Welsh colours over the next few months.

Beth Blacklock has also been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations. The centre will be available to Scotland Women Head Coach, Bryan Easson across the course of the next few weeks.