Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Saracens Women represented across Six Nations squads

18.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Canada v wales: wxv1 wellington
England red roses training session exclusive access

Nine Saracens Women are involved in the upcoming Six Nations squads for Wales, Scotland and the Red Roses.

Off the back of a successful campaign falling short in the Final against Gloucester-Hartpury, the home nations internationals head straight into Six Nations action with the Rugby World Cup rapidly approaching in the summer.

Five Sarries players have been named in the final Red Roses camp for the upcoming competition. May Campbell's inclusion comes off the back of a successful campaign in North London finishing as joint top try scorer in this years PWR campaign. She joins Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer and Kelsey Clifford as options for John Mitchell in the pack. Fly-half Zoe Harrison and back three player Jess Breach also feature in the Red Roses squad.

Elsewhere, forwards Georgia Evans and Donna Rose have both been named in Sean Lynn's first Wales Six Nations squad ahead of the former Gloucester's debut international campaign. Rose returns from a neck injury in time for international selection, whilst Evans will look to continue her club form in Welsh colours over the next few months.

Beth Blacklock has also been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations. The centre will be available to Scotland Women Head Coach, Bryan Easson across the course of the next few weeks.

News

See all news
Canada v wales: wxv1 wellington

Saracens Women represented across Six Nations squads

Nine Saracens Women are involved in the upcoming Six Nations squads for Wales, Scotland and the Red Roses. Off the back of a successful campaign falling short in the Final against Gloucester-Hartpury, the home nations internationals head straight into Six Nations action with the Rugby World Cup rapidly approaching in the summer. Five Sarries players […]

18.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 16 at 16.19.41

MATCH REPORT | Gloucester-Hartpury 34-19 Saracens Women (PWR Final)

Saracens Women were beaten 34-19 by a ruthless Gloucester-Hartpury side who secured their third consecutive PWR title at StoneX Stadium. The Women in Black had an early 19-5 lead after an impressive first half at a raucous StoneX, but were ultimately undone by their clinical opponents who took their chances and scored 29 unanswered points […]

16.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sharpbanner

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Hartpury Vs Saracens Women

Saracens Women Co-Captain Lotte Sharp is keen to show Sarries at their best in a bumper PWR Final at StoneX Stadium. The winger will lead out the North Londoners in front of a massive crowd at the home of Saracens in a blockbuster finale against Gloucester Hartpury. The Cherry and Whites are searching for a […]

14.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross