HEAD TO HEAD | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby

With play-off places on the line, both Saracens and Gloucester will no doubt bring their superstars to StoneX Stadium this Saturday in a must-win fixture for both teams. Here are some of the most exciting match-ups you could witness in North London this weekend:

Fergus Burke vs Gareth Anscombe

The Kiwi born fly halves both bring creative flair to their respective sides, having joined the Gallagher Premiership over the summer. Anscombe is a seasoned international with nearly 50 caps for Wales; he also represented New Zealand at Under 20 level, just like his opposite number this weekend. With speed, skill, and clever kicking in their arsenals, Burke and Anscombe promise an enticing battle on Saturday.

Nick Tompkins vs Max Llewelyn

Having played together for their national side, Tompkins will now face off against Max Llewelyn as the Welsh duo battle it out in the midfield. Llewelyn has had a superb season for the Cherry and Whites, known for his abrasive carrying; but he may meet his match in Saracen Nick Tompkins, consistently praised for his defensive work and sharp initiative. Having scored a hat trick off the bench against Gloucester in North London six years ago, Tompkins will be eager to repeat the feat against his countryman.

Ivan Van Zyl vs Tomos Williams

This game could be decided by the half backs, with Van Zyl and Williams orchestrating Saracens’ and Gloucester’s style of play respectively. Williams arrives at StoneX Stadium in red hot form, recently named Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month and causing havoc around the fringes; however, Van Zyl is also on a hot streak, having scored against Toulon last time out. With pinpoint box kicking and an eye for a gap, Van Zyl will aim to outshine Williams in what promises to be a crucial duel.

Tom Willis vs Ruan Ackermann

Willis and Ackermann are battering rams for their sides, providing front foot ball at every opportunity. Willis currently tops multiple league stat charts, including defenders beaten; Ackermann, meanwhile, is known as one of the most abrasive carriers in the game. Expect bone rattling tackles and thunderous carries when these two lock horns.

Ben Earl vs Lewis Ludlow

Two international back rowers known for their jackal threat and tackling prowess; this battle between Gloucester’s skipper and Saracens’ academy graduate could be pivotal. Both players bring relentless energy and leadership to their sides, and fans can expect a high quality contest in the breakdown.

Tobias Elliott vs Christian Wade

It’s a classic case of master versus apprentice as these two speedsters face off. Wade, approaching the twilight of his career, is a proven finisher with one of the best try scoring records in Premiership history; Elliott, on the other hand, has exploded onto the scene this season and already earned an England A cap. Both are chasing double digit tries for the campaign, so don’t be surprised to see one, or both, on the scoresheet this weekend.

To watch all of these stars take to the field and more, get your ticket for this Saturday's clash here.