Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

HEAD TO HEAD | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

With play-off places on the line, both Saracens and Gloucester will no doubt bring their superstars to StoneX Stadium this Saturday in a must-win fixture for both teams. Here are some of the most exciting match-ups you could witness in North London this weekend:

Fergus Burke vs Gareth Anscombe
The Kiwi born fly halves both bring creative flair to their respective sides, having joined the Gallagher Premiership over the summer. Anscombe is a seasoned international with nearly 50 caps for Wales; he also represented New Zealand at Under 20 level, just like his opposite number this weekend. With speed, skill, and clever kicking in their arsenals, Burke and Anscombe promise an enticing battle on Saturday.

Nick Tompkins vs Max Llewelyn
Having played together for their national side, Tompkins will now face off against Max Llewelyn as the Welsh duo battle it out in the midfield. Llewelyn has had a superb season for the Cherry and Whites, known for his abrasive carrying; but he may meet his match in Saracen Nick Tompkins, consistently praised for his defensive work and sharp initiative. Having scored a hat trick off the bench against Gloucester in North London six years ago, Tompkins will be eager to repeat the feat against his countryman.

Ivan Van Zyl vs Tomos Williams
This game could be decided by the half backs, with Van Zyl and Williams orchestrating Saracens’ and Gloucester’s style of play respectively. Williams arrives at StoneX Stadium in red hot form, recently named Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month and causing havoc around the fringes; however, Van Zyl is also on a hot streak, having scored against Toulon last time out. With pinpoint box kicking and an eye for a gap, Van Zyl will aim to outshine Williams in what promises to be a crucial duel.

Tom Willis vs Ruan Ackermann
Willis and Ackermann are battering rams for their sides, providing front foot ball at every opportunity. Willis currently tops multiple league stat charts, including defenders beaten; Ackermann, meanwhile, is known as one of the most abrasive carriers in the game. Expect bone rattling tackles and thunderous carries when these two lock horns.

Ben Earl vs Lewis Ludlow
Two international back rowers known for their jackal threat and tackling prowess; this battle between Gloucester’s skipper and Saracens’ academy graduate could be pivotal. Both players bring relentless energy and leadership to their sides, and fans can expect a high quality contest in the breakdown.

Tobias Elliott vs Christian Wade
It’s a classic case of master versus apprentice as these two speedsters face off. Wade, approaching the twilight of his career, is a proven finisher with one of the best try scoring records in Premiership history; Elliott, on the other hand, has exploded onto the scene this season and already earned an England A cap. Both are chasing double digit tries for the campaign, so don’t be surprised to see one, or both, on the scoresheet this weekend.

To watch all of these stars take to the field and more, get your ticket for this Saturday's clash here. 

News

See all news
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

HEAD TO HEAD | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby

With play-off places on the line, both Saracens and Gloucester will no doubt bring their superstars to StoneX Stadium this Saturday in a must-win fixture for both teams. Here are some of the most exciting match-ups you could witness in North London this weekend: Fergus Burke vs Gareth AnscombeThe Kiwi born fly halves both bring […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

Four Saracens feature for Red Roses against Scotland

Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer all start for England with May Campbell set to make an appearance off the bench. Jade Shekells will earn her first Red Roses start on Saturday as John Mitchell makes nine changes to his side to face Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Gloucester-Hartpury back debuted for […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross