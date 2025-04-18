TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Gloucester Rugby (GPR - Rd 14)

Theo Dan can’t wait to get back to StoneX Stadium for an enormous match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday evening.

The Men in Black host a Premiership game at StoneX for the first time since January, as Gloucester head to North London in a crucial top-four tie.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made five changes to the side that travelled to Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages as they aim to leapfrog the Cherry and Whites to head back in to the play-off places.

After a chart-topping performance in the south of France last time out, Theo Dan remains in the front row at hooker alongside Eroni Mawi and Marco Riccioni, as part of an all-international pack.

Club Captain Maro Itoje returns alongside Nick Isiekwe in the engine room, the pair start together for just the third time in the Premiership this campaign.

Theo McFarland continues at blindside in a competitive back-row battle. The returning duo of Ben Earl and Tom Willis complete the pack at openside and number eight, respectively.

In the backline, Ivan van Zyl resumes at scrum-half, with Fergus Burke lining up outside him at 10. The midfield combination of Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins continues, after both produced impressive performances at the Stade Mayol.

On the left wing, Rotimi Segun returns to competitive action after picking up an injury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month. He’s joined by Tobias Elliott on the opposite wing, with a returning Elliot Daly at full-back.

The Men in Black have opted for a 6–2 split on the bench, with five senior internationals providing ample experience.

Having produced an eye-catching performance last time out in the Champions Cup, Theo Dan is keen to return to Premiership Rugby in the best possible way this Saturday.

“We’re extremely excited to be back at StoneX to face Gloucester this Saturday. It’s going to be a tough challenge, they play an expansive style of rugby but it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to facing.”

Saracens Men team to play Gloucester Rugby:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Rhys Carre/Sam Crean

18 Alec Clarey

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Andy Onyeama-Christie

21 Juan Martin Gonzalez

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Alex Goode