Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 36 - 14 Gloucester Rugby

19.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v gloucester
Saracens v gloucester

Saracens returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, notching up a bonus-point win against Gloucester on Saturday evening.

The game didn’t get off to an ideal start, with the Cherry and Whites scoring first. After a well-worked set-piece move, the visitors found an edge through Jake Morris. The winger turned on the afterburners before hacking the ball infield to Chris Harris, who collected the kick and slid over for the opening score.

However, the North Londoners didn’t take long to respond. Powerful carries from Ben Earl and Olly Hartley put the Men in Black on the front foot before Rotimi Segun sniped down the blindside with pace to burn, racing clear to get Saracens on the board.

Having missed the conversion, Saracens trailed by two points for the next 15 minutes, with neither side able to impact the scoreboard. But they soon took the lead for the first time thanks to a sublime solo effort from Nick Tompkins. The Welsh centre straightened the line, broke through the defence and spun out of the covering tackle to finish an outstanding individual try under the posts.

Gloucester wrestled the lead back just before the break, after a frantic few minutes saw play swing end-to-end. Handling errors from the hosts put Sarries on the back foot, but a combination of Tobias Elliott and Rotimi Segun made good of the loose ball, pushing play back into the Gloucester half. However, Santi Carreras read a floated pass near halfway, intercepting and running it home to put the visitors ahead at the break.

Saracens emerged from the tunnel with renewed intent and were rewarded early in the second half. After a sharp break from Segun and strong carries from Nick Isiekwe and Eroni Mawi, the hosts earned a penalty in the Gloucester 22 and went straight to the corner. A well-drilled maul proved unstoppable as Theo Dan powered over for Saracens’ third try.

The pressure kept mounting, and the bonus-point score soon followed. A clever kick from Elliot Daly put Gloucester under pressure, and a poor return failed to find touch. Daly struck again, floating a pass wide to Fergus Burke, who made a half-break on the edge. Another penalty in the red zone followed, and it was déjà vu as Saracens mauled their way over once more, with Dan bagging his second of the day.

Just before the hour mark, Saracens had a golden opportunity to extend their lead following a slick quick lineout between Jamie George and Ben Earl. The hooker charged deep into the Gloucester 22, but a knock-on at the next phase brought the promising attack to an end.

Then followed a moment of magic from Argentine replacement Juan Martin Gonzalez. After a contestable kick was gathered by Gloucester inside their own half, the back-rower managed to steal the ball at the breakdown before showing pace out wide and beating two defenders to reach the try line, an impeccable solo score extend the Men in Black's lead.

However the final say would come through Jamie George. The hooker capitalising on loose ball off the line-out to crash into the corner making it six tries on the day for the hosts.

Saracens now head to Sale next weekend before hosting Newcastle Falcons in three weeks time at StoneX Stadium. Tickets are available here for the penultimate home game of the campaign!

News

See all news
Saracens v gloucester

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 36 - 14 Gloucester Rugby

Saracens returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, notching up a bonus-point win against Gloucester on Saturday evening. The game didn’t get off to an ideal start, with the Cherry and Whites scoring first. After a well-worked set-piece move, the visitors found an edge through Jake Morris. The winger turned on the afterburners before hacking the […]

19.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 04 16 at 13.30.32

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Gloucester Rugby (GPR - Rd 14)

Theo Dan can’t wait to get back to StoneX Stadium for an enormous match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday evening. The Men in Black host a Premiership game at StoneX for the first time since January, as Gloucester head to North London in a crucial top-four tie. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made five […]

18.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

HEAD TO HEAD | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby

With play-off places on the line, both Saracens and Gloucester will no doubt bring their superstars to StoneX Stadium this Saturday in a must-win fixture for both teams. Here are some of the most exciting match-ups you could witness in North London this weekend: Fergus Burke vs Gareth AnscombeThe Kiwi born fly halves both bring […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners