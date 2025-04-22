Next Up for Your Saracens

The run-in for the Gallagher Premiership is heating up, with just four games remaining in the regular season for your Saracens.

It’s a short turnaround for the Men in Black, who travel to Salford in four days’ time to face Sale Sharks under the Friday Night Lights at Salford Community Stadium.

Following the trip up north, Saracens host Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium, with the play-off race heading into the home straight.

Sarries will face the Falcons for the first time since the shock loss at Kingston Park in November. The match-up next month offers a chance for Saracens to avenge that defeat in an all-important end-of-season clash.

