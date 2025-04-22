Next Up for Your Saracens

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
22.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Salford red devils v leeds rhinos betfred super league
Saracens v newcastle falcons gallagher premiership rugby

The run-in for the Gallagher Premiership is heating up, with just four games remaining in the regular season for your Saracens.

It’s a short turnaround for the Men in Black, who travel to Salford in four days’ time to face Sale Sharks under the Friday Night Lights at Salford Community Stadium.

Following the trip up north, Saracens host Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium, with the play-off race heading into the home straight.

Sarries will face the Falcons for the first time since the shock loss at Kingston Park in November. The match-up next month offers a chance for Saracens to avenge that defeat in an all-important end-of-season clash.

Grab tickets for the game against Newcastle here.

