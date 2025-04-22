Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
The Interview | Juan Martin Gonzalez

22.04.25
Saracens v gloucester
Rc toulon v saracens investec champions cup 2024/2025 round of 16

Mark McCall may be the acknowledged master at preparing teams to win major silverware, but perhaps he is not given enough credit for spotting players and bringing them to the StoneX Stadium.

When it became know Billy Vunipola would be moving on there was a need to strengthen his back row options and in came both Tom Willis and Juan Martin Gonzalez. Since 2023 they have been two of the stand out performers for the ‘Men in Black’ with Puma flanker Gonzalez comfortably matching his billing ahead of his arrival.

“Juan is a player who we are very excited about. He has shown his ability in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons and we believe he has his best rugby ahead of him,” was director of rugby McCall’s assessment of Gonzalez when he signed two summers ago.

The sight of him going head to head with his Argentine teammate Facundo Isa in Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup was one of the highlights of the amazing 16 try, 114 point Round of 16 clash three weeks ago.

It may have ended 3-1 to Isa, who scored a hat-trick to his fellow countryman’s solo try, but it proved, if any proof was needed, just how much of a warrior Gonzalez truly is when he wears the black shirt.

“We felt like that game gave us a lot of confidence and showed us the kind of spirit we need moving forward,” said Gonzalez.

“We have to keep on improving. The Premiership is so tight there is now no margin for error.

“We have things in our own hands and that is where we want to be. It was incredibly important in our  game at Leicester for us to bounce back from the ‘Showdown’ defeat to Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“That is exactly what we did, and if we show that kind of level of desire and commitment over the final four matches we will be there or there abouts in the shakedown for a top four finish.”

When McCall was asked to weigh up the contribution of Willis to the side this season in the build up to last weekend’s  game against Gloucester he was only too happy to sing his praises as well.

“Tom has had a very strong season that has been built on a strong initial campaign with us. He hit the ground running at the start of the season because of all the hard work he had put in during the summer,” said McCall.

 

“He is very consistent and that is what got him back into the England squad. If you are always around a mark of 7-9 out of 10 week in, week out, it is the sign you are a top player.”

Add in England star Ben Earl, Samoan cap Theo McFarland and fit again Scottish international Andy Onyeama-Christie and the challenge for back row places in McCall’s starting XV is as tough as it has ever been. And that’s just the way Gonzalez likes it!

“Competition is what drives standards and we all know that we have to perform each time we get an opportunity,” admitted the Puma.

“We face another massive game at Sale this Friday. They are all huge games now and we want to keep putting our best foot forward.”

Mark McCall may be the acknowledged master at preparing teams to win major silverware, but perhaps he is not given enough credit for spotting players and bringing them to the StoneX Stadium. When it became know Billy Vunipola would be moving on there was a need to strengthen his back row options and in came […]

The run-in for the Gallagher Premiership is heating up, with just four games remaining in the regular season for your Saracens. It’s a short turnaround for the Men in Black, who travel to Salford in four days’ time to face Sale Sharks under the Friday Night Lights at Salford Community Stadium. Following the trip up […]

Saracens returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, notching up a bonus-point win against Gloucester on Saturday evening. The game didn’t get off to an ideal start, with the Cherry and Whites scoring first. After a well-worked set-piece move, the visitors found an edge through Jake Morris. The winger turned on the afterburners before hacking the […]

