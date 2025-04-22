LOAN WATCH | Eight Saracens feature for Ampthill against London Scottish

Jack Bracken scored a brace on his return to Dillingham Park this weekend as the A's beat London Scottish 38-19.

Bracken was one of eight Sarries representatives in Paul Turner's side, the starting pack included Kaden Pearce-Paul and Nathan Michelow with Brandon Jackson and Jack Bracken both featuring in the starting backline and on the scoresheet.

Amongst the replacements, Olamide Sodeke, Reggie Hammick and Kennedy Sylvester also made appearances for the A's with strong showings from all the Men in Black involved.

Bracken, who has now scored three tries in three Championship games was also named in the Championship Clubs Podcast Team of the Week alongside fellow Ampthill player Harrison Courtney.

Ampthill now travel to on form Hartpury in two weeks time before a Bedfordshire derby at home to Bedford Blues at Dillingham Park.