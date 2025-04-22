Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
LOAN WATCH | Eight Saracens feature for Ampthill against London Scottish

22.04.25
Jack Bracken scored a brace on his return to Dillingham Park this weekend as the A's beat London Scottish 38-19.

Bracken was one of eight Sarries representatives in Paul Turner's side, the starting pack included Kaden Pearce-Paul and Nathan Michelow with Brandon Jackson and Jack Bracken both featuring in the starting backline and on the scoresheet.

Amongst the replacements, Olamide Sodeke, Reggie Hammick and Kennedy Sylvester also made appearances for the A's with strong showings from all the Men in Black involved.

Bracken, who has now scored three tries in three Championship games was also named in the Championship Clubs Podcast Team of the Week alongside fellow Ampthill player Harrison Courtney.

Ampthill now travel to on form Hartpury in two weeks time before a Bedfordshire derby at home to Bedford Blues at Dillingham Park.

 

Saracens v sale sharksgallagher premiership final2022/2023

FAMOUS FIXTURES | Saracens see off Sale for Premiership Title

With a trip to Salford in sight for the Men in Black this Friday Night, it’s time to look back on a famous win against Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership Final.   The win at Allianz Stadium re-affirmed Sarries at the top of the English domestic game after a fine display from Owen Farrell and […]

Premiership U.18s Academy Finals, Rugby Union, Kingsholm, Gloucester, Uk 16 Feb 2025

We’re looking for the next generation of Saracens!

Throughout summer we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining our Academy programme. Our selection framework has 4 main pillars: Rugby IQ, Athleticism, Game Skills, Behaviours! We will be looking to assess players that will be of the following age groups […]

