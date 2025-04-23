We’re looking for the next generation of Saracens!

Throughout summer we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining our Academy programme.

Our selection framework has 4 main pillars: Rugby IQ, Athleticism, Game Skills, Behaviours!

We will be looking to assess players that will be of the following age groups NEXT SEASON – U15, U16 & U17.

We will be in touch with specific times, dates & locations for your sessions!

Click on your appropriate region and age grade to apply. The forms will close on Sunday 29th June.

Kent:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

Essex:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

Hertfordshire:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

North London:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)