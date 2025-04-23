Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
We’re looking for the next generation of Saracens!

23.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Premiership U.18s Academy Finals, Rugby Union, Kingsholm, Gloucester, Uk 16 Feb 2025
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Throughout summer we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining our Academy programme.

Our selection framework has 4 main pillars: Rugby IQ, Athleticism, Game Skills, Behaviours!

We will be looking to assess players that will be of the following age groups NEXT SEASON – U15, U16 & U17.

We will be in touch with specific times, dates & locations for your sessions!

Click on your appropriate region and age grade to apply. The forms will close on Sunday 29th June.

Kent:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

 

Essex:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

 

Hertfordshire:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

 

North London:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2009 – 31/08/2010)

U17 (DOB between 01/09/2008 – 31/08/2009)

Zrjphoto 3342

LOAN WATCH | Eight Saracens feature for Ampthill against London Scottish

Jack Bracken scored a brace on his return to Dillingham Park this weekend as the A's beat London Scottish 38-19. Bracken was one of eight Sarries representatives in Paul Turner's side, the starting pack included Kaden Pearce-Paul and Nathan Michelow with Brandon Jackson and Jack Bracken both featuring in the starting backline and on the […]

22.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v gloucester

The Interview | Juan Martin Gonzalez

Mark McCall may be the acknowledged master at preparing teams to win major silverware, but perhaps he is not given enough credit for spotting players and bringing them to the StoneX Stadium. When it became know Billy Vunipola would be moving on there was a need to strengthen his back row options and in came […]

22.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

