Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
INJURY UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks - April 2024

26.04.24
Saracens Mavericks V Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague

Saracens Mavericks are today able to provide the following squad and injury update.

Peace Akinyemi is progressing well, having picked up an injury at the start of the season. She is expected to return to the court before the end of the 2024 NSL season.

Both Ellie Rattu and Vicki Oyesola remain part of the squad, with their minutes on court being managed over recent weeks, with both carrying minor niggles.

Ellie and Vicki will both be a part of tomorrow’s matchday squad, whilst Anna Fairclough will again deputise for Akinyemi.

