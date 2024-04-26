INJURY UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks - April 2024

Saracens Mavericks are today able to provide the following squad and injury update.

Peace Akinyemi is progressing well, having picked up an injury at the start of the season. She is expected to return to the court before the end of the 2024 NSL season.

Both Ellie Rattu and Vicki Oyesola remain part of the squad, with their minutes on court being managed over recent weeks, with both carrying minor niggles.

Ellie and Vicki will both be a part of tomorrow’s matchday squad, whilst Anna Fairclough will again deputise for Akinyemi.