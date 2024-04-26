Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women vs Saracens Women (AC Final)

26.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Akinapreview
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women Allianz Cup Rugby Union

Saracens Women know that they will need to start fast, if they are to secure victory in Sunday's Allianz Cup final.

Alex Austerberry's side make the trip to Shaftesbury Park to face Bristol Bears after knocking out holders Exeter Chiefs Women in the semi-finals.

The match gives Saracens a shot at redemption having lost out in last season's final and Akina Gondwe believes that her side can take a lot of heart from their performance in the semi-final two weeks ago.

“We’re really excited. We put out a strong performance in the semi-final and really showed our attacking intent in the first half. We didn’t do what we wanted in the second half, but to hold out with the defensive effort we put in is something to be proud of.”

The Bears are a side packed with attacking talent, but Gondwe highlighted that her side will continue to stick to their own processes as they look to secure the win.

“It’s a massive game. Bristol have some really good young players and they’ve sprinkled in some experienced players too. For us, it’s really important that we focus on ourselves and make sure we stick to our processes. If we can shut out their strengths, then we can go after the win.”

Ahead of the final, Austerberry has named an unchanged starting XV for the game.

Gondwe, Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling start in the front-row, whilst Sonia Green will make her 329th appearance for Saracens Women in the second-row, alongside Emma Taylor.

May Campbell co-captain's the side from blindside flanker after a Player of the Match showing in the semi-final, with Sharifa Kasolo and Bryony Cleall joining her in the back-row.

Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall both start at halfback having featured for England U20s last weekend, whilst Sarah McKenna and Cara Wardle continue in the centres.

The back-three sees co-captain Lotte Clapp joined by Isla Alejandro and Jenma-Jo Linkins.

Amongst the replacements, Nic Haynes, Chloe Flanagan and Lucy Lawford-Wilby provide front-row cover, with Lawford-Wilby set for her second appearance in Saracens colours.

Sophie Tansley and Grace Moore provide the additional forward cover, whilst Ella Wyrwas returns to the side, with Flo Williams and Lucy Biggs named as the additional backs replacements.

It's the second cup final in a row for Saracens Women and, with the Six Nations players to return for the resumption of the league campaign, Gondwe believes that the cup run has put down a marker for what the group want to achieve throughout the rest of the season.

“To get back into the final has set a precedent for the rest of the season. As a squad, we want to be winning things. It’s been really refreshing during this cup block. There’s been young players coming in and chomping at the bit and that has added the extra level of competition and desire. You want players that will give everything, especially in a final and we’ve all been driving each other forward.”

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Sonia Green
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor
6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Cara Wardle
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma Jo-Linkins

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Nic Haynes
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Lawford- Wilby
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Tansley
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Flo Williams
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Biggs

