TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women vs Saracens Women (AC Final)

Saracens Women know that they will need to start fast, if they are to secure victory in Sunday's Allianz Cup final.

Alex Austerberry's side make the trip to Shaftesbury Park to face Bristol Bears after knocking out holders Exeter Chiefs Women in the semi-finals.

The match gives Saracens a shot at redemption having lost out in last season's final and Akina Gondwe believes that her side can take a lot of heart from their performance in the semi-final two weeks ago.

“We’re really excited. We put out a strong performance in the semi-final and really showed our attacking intent in the first half. We didn’t do what we wanted in the second half, but to hold out with the defensive effort we put in is something to be proud of.”

The Bears are a side packed with attacking talent, but Gondwe highlighted that her side will continue to stick to their own processes as they look to secure the win.

“It’s a massive game. Bristol have some really good young players and they’ve sprinkled in some experienced players too. For us, it’s really important that we focus on ourselves and make sure we stick to our processes. If we can shut out their strengths, then we can go after the win.”

Ahead of the final, Austerberry has named an unchanged starting XV for the game.

Gondwe, Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling start in the front-row, whilst Sonia Green will make her 329th appearance for Saracens Women in the second-row, alongside Emma Taylor.

May Campbell co-captain's the side from blindside flanker after a Player of the Match showing in the semi-final, with Sharifa Kasolo and Bryony Cleall joining her in the back-row.

Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall both start at halfback having featured for England U20s last weekend, whilst Sarah McKenna and Cara Wardle continue in the centres.

The back-three sees co-captain Lotte Clapp joined by Isla Alejandro and Jenma-Jo Linkins.

Amongst the replacements, Nic Haynes, Chloe Flanagan and Lucy Lawford-Wilby provide front-row cover, with Lawford-Wilby set for her second appearance in Saracens colours.

Sophie Tansley and Grace Moore provide the additional forward cover, whilst Ella Wyrwas returns to the side, with Flo Williams and Lucy Biggs named as the additional backs replacements.

It's the second cup final in a row for Saracens Women and, with the Six Nations players to return for the resumption of the league campaign, Gondwe believes that the cup run has put down a marker for what the group want to achieve throughout the rest of the season.

“To get back into the final has set a precedent for the rest of the season. As a squad, we want to be winning things. It’s been really refreshing during this cup block. There’s been young players coming in and chomping at the bit and that has added the extra level of competition and desire. You want players that will give everything, especially in a final and we’ve all been driving each other forward.”

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Sonia Green

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Cara Wardle

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma Jo-Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Nic Haynes

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Lawford- Wilby

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Tansley

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Flo Williams

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Biggs