International Watch | Eight Internationals Compete in Hard Fought Test Matches

Eight Saracens men took to the international stage this weekend across three November Tests.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Nick Isiekwe and captain Jamie George all represented England against Australia in a 37-42 thriller at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Despite Saracens skipper Itoje getting himself on the scoresheet late on in the game, England were unable to hold on to their lead falling short to Australia on home soil for the first time since the 2015 World Cup.

Elsewhere in the Autumn Nations Series both Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti represented Argentina against fellow Saracen Marco Riccioni as Los Pumas overcame Italy in Udinese. The Sarries trio all started for their respective nations, as Argentina managed to record a 50-18 win over their hosts.

Over in Coimbra, Kapeli Pifeleti produced a heroic performance off the bench, scoring the winning try for USA against Portugal. His tap and go score underneath the posts in the 77th minute was enough to see the Eagles record their first win against the Portuguese since 2010.

Saracens England contingent now prepare to face World Champions South Africa next Saturday. Argentina will face Ireland in Dublin whilst Italy continue their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Georgia next Sunday.

USA also travel to France to face Tonga next weekend before heading to Madrid the following Saturday to conclude their European tour.

Whilst not competing in Wales’ first Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji, Nick Tompkins will be available for selection ahead of their clash against Australia next Sunday.

All international stars will return to the StoneX in time for Saracens to kick off their Investec Champions Cup campaign against Vodacom Bulls. Get your tickets here.