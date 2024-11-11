Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
International Watch | Eight Internationals Compete in Hard Fought Test Matches

11.11.24
England V Australia Autumn Nations Series 2024
Italia V Argentina, Udine 1 1

Eight Saracens men took to the international stage this weekend across three November Tests.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Nick Isiekwe and captain Jamie George all represented England against Australia in a 37-42 thriller at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Despite Saracens skipper Itoje getting himself on the scoresheet late on in the game, England were unable to hold on to their lead falling short to Australia on home soil for the first time since the 2015 World Cup.

Elsewhere in the Autumn Nations Series both Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti represented Argentina against fellow Saracen Marco Riccioni as Los Pumas overcame Italy in Udinese. The Sarries trio all started for their respective nations, as Argentina managed to record a 50-18 win over their hosts.

Over in Coimbra, Kapeli Pifeleti produced a heroic performance off the bench, scoring the winning try for USA against Portugal. His tap and go score underneath the posts in the 77th minute was enough to see the Eagles record their first win against the Portuguese since 2010.

Saracens England contingent now prepare to face World Champions South Africa next Saturday. Argentina will face Ireland in Dublin whilst Italy continue their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Georgia next Sunday.

USA also travel to France to face Tonga next weekend before heading to Madrid the following Saturday to conclude their European tour.

Whilst not competing in Wales’ first Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji, Nick Tompkins will be available for selection ahead of their clash against Australia next Sunday.

All international stars will return to the StoneX in time for Saracens to kick off their Investec Champions Cup campaign against Vodacom Bulls. Get your tickets here.

Saracens V London Scottish

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 99-27 London Scottish (PRC Rd 2)

A dominant performance including six tries from James Hadfield, saw Saracens Men secure a comprehensive victory over London Scots. The hooker led the way as he equalled the record for most tries in an English men's club fixture, as the Men in Black ran in 15 tries to return to winning ways in emphatic fashion. […]

09.11.24
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 08.44.48

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v London Scottish (PRC - Rd 2)

Olly Hartley is raring to go ahead of his eagerly anticipated return against London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday. The centre is back after recovering from a seven-month knee injury and will form an exciting partnership with Sam Spink which is sure to have Saracens fans out of their seats at StoneX […]

08.11.24
