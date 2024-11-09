Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 99-27 London Scottish (PRC Rd 2)

09.11.24
Saracens V London Scottish
Saracens V London Scottish

A dominant performance including six tries from James Hadfield, saw Saracens Men secure a comprehensive victory over London Scots.

The hooker led the way as he equalled the record for most tries in an English men's club fixture, as the Men in Black ran in 15 tries to return to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

Both teams looked to test each other out in the backfield in the early exchanges, with a series of contestable kicks. Saracens quickly seized control though, after a wayward kick from the visitors put the Men in Black on the front foot. Olly Hartley and Izaiha Moore-Aiono made strong carries into the Scottish 22, and from there, Max Eke powered over for the opening try next to the posts.

London Scottish responded instantly, with Tom Wilstead slotting a penalty from halfway immediately after the restart. However, Saracens were soon back on top, with quick, slick play in the midfield pushing the hosts into their own 22. Once they were in sight of the line, Sarries made no mistake, as Hadfield capitalised from a quickly taken penalty, to cross for his first of the night under the sticks.

Scottish didn’t let up, with Will Talbot-Davies breaking through the Saracens defence and offloading to Dan Nutton for their first try but the visitors' resilience was short-lived.

Saracens quickly regained their dominance, with debutant Reggie Hammick making an immediate impact after being called on early due to a blood injury. A penalty secured by the replacement back rower, was kicked to the corner by Tim Swiel. From there, the pack produced the goods, with Nathan Michelow crashing over for Saracens' third try.

Saracens' defensive pressure continued to frustrate Scottish, and they capitalised when a loose pass was intercepted by Brandon Jackson, who hacked the ball forward and dotted down for the bonus-point try within the first quarter.

Shortly after, another penalty allowed Swiel to find the corner, and the Saracens forwards drove the maul forward, with Hadfield touching down for his second try of the night.

Hadfield wasn’t done there either. Another penalty for Sarries saw Swiel kick to the corner again, and Hadfield was on hand at the back of the maul once again, to barrel over for his hattrick, completing an incredible first-half performance.

Just before the break, Saracens added another try as Harry Wilson broke through the Scottish defence and hit the afterburners, before offloading to Callum Braley, who crossed under the posts to give Saracens a commanding lead at halftime.

The visitors started the second half with their tails up, getting their second score of the night five minutes in. Robbie McCallum’s initial break was backed up by quick thinking by Josh Bellamy who dotted down in the corner. To make matters worse for Saracens Braley was shown a yellow card for a breakdown infringement in the build-up, as Scottish started the second half the stronger.

Despite going down to 14, The Men in Black still managed to find their way to the whitewash. Once again it was set-piece that proved fruitful for Saracens, with Hadfield crossing for his fourth off the back of a dominant maul.

The night just continued to get better for the Saracens hooker as this time he ran in his fifth from 20 metres out. A wonderful initial break from Tom Parton near the breakdown did the damage, before he found his hooker on his outside. From there, Hadfield was able to stretch his legs, crossing underneath the posts.

London Scottish refused to roll over though. Moments after Hadfield’s fifth, the visitors broke down the touchline, Will Talbot-Davies made the most of the advantage knocking the ball down the touchline before regathering over the line for a well earned score.

The Saracens maul continued to be a sight to behold. After a brutal first drive was pulled down illegally by Matt Wilkinson, who was subsequently shown a yellow card, Sarries put themselves within range once again. From there, it was a case of copy and paste, as Hadfield burrowed over for his sixth of the evening!

Saracens refused to let up at this point, as they continued to pressurise the visitors. More defensive aggression from Sarries forced an interception on the halfway line. Strong breaks from Sam Spink and Brandon Jackson soon got the hosts to the line, with Izaiha Moore-Aiono producing the finishing touch, to cap a fine individual performance with a deserved score.

Minutes later Angus Hall was over for his first of the evening. The winger was the beneficiary of a sweeping backs move that allowed him to cross in the corner.

Moments later, Hall was in for a second and this was arguably the pick of the bunch, with replacement Tiff Eden casting a spell on the pitch to weave his way through the Scottish defence and feed his winger for a stunning score.

With ten minutes left to go, Brandon Jackson combined well with replacement Jack Bracken, who crossed for his first score in Saracens colours from 20m out.

Sarries weren't done there either, with Hammick crossing for a debut try from another driven maul.

It was London Scottish who would have the last say however. An initial break from Tom Marshall off the base of the scrum created the space for Wilstead to cross in the corner, to secure their try bonus score from a hugely entertaining match.

 

