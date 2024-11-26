Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Watches of Bath
Watches of Bath specialise in pre-owned Rolex timepieces, and are also able to supply pre-owned watches from other brands, such as Tudor, Omega, Patek Philippe, Panerai, and many more.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
International Watch | Nine Internationals Compete in November Tests

26.11.24
England V Japan Autumn Nations Series 2024
France V Argentina Autumn Nations Series 2024

England were victorious against Japan thanks to tries from Jamie George and Ben Earl, recording their first win of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Leading from the front captain Jamie George notched up a first half brace whilst vice-captain Ben Earl dotted down within the first 10 minutes. Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe also made appearances for their country as England produced a 59-14 win over the Brave Blossoms.

On Friday night, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti both fell short in Paris as Los Pumas lost to France under the lights. Despite a second half comeback, Argentina weren’t able to repeat their summer heroics as Les Bleus remained unbeaten across their Autumn Nations Series.

Kapeli Pifeleti ensured USA went three from three across their November Internationals rounding off their campaign with a 23-26 win over Spain. The Saracens hooker started his first game of the international game of the season, helping the Eagles to keep their unbeaten record across a successful European tour.

Elsewhere, Eroni Mawi started for Fiji as they were unable to overcome Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The Flying Fijians were clipped by a youthful Irish side as Andy Farrell’s group turned out 52-17 victors.

Marco Riccioni’s Italy were unable to topple the All Blacks as they lost 11-29 in Turin. The tight head started against New Zealand in what proved to be a challenging game for the Azzurri as they closed out their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a loss.

All Saracens internationals now return to camp ahead of the resumption of the Premiership campaign this weekend away at Newcastle Falcons.

News Template

Coming Next | December

We’re hurtling towards the festive period, but there is no time to take a pause for breath and start to question whether it’s too early to put up the Christmas decorations just yet. This weekend, your Saracens Women’s team are back here at StoneX Stadium for a clash with Loughborough Lightning and a chance for […]

26.11.24
News Template

Quick Questions | Bryony Field

This week, it's the turn of Bryony Field to take on our Quick Questions. Check out her answers below. Worst fashion sense in the squad? Poppy Cleall, especially when she wears Disney merch. Best dancer in the team? Emma Hardy - Reverse Chicken is signature move. Most likely to be late for a team meeting? […]

News Template

Feature Interview | May Campbell

Seven tries in the league, a plethora of player of the match awards and plenty of standout moments. It’s fair to say that May Campbell has been enjoying life so far this season. Normally packing down in the front-row at hooker, Campbell has found herself in the flanker jersey throughout the start of this campaign, […]

26.11.24
