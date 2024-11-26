International Watch | Nine Internationals Compete in November Tests

England were victorious against Japan thanks to tries from Jamie George and Ben Earl, recording their first win of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Leading from the front captain Jamie George notched up a first half brace whilst vice-captain Ben Earl dotted down within the first 10 minutes. Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe also made appearances for their country as England produced a 59-14 win over the Brave Blossoms.

On Friday night, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti both fell short in Paris as Los Pumas lost to France under the lights. Despite a second half comeback, Argentina weren’t able to repeat their summer heroics as Les Bleus remained unbeaten across their Autumn Nations Series.

Kapeli Pifeleti ensured USA went three from three across their November Internationals rounding off their campaign with a 23-26 win over Spain. The Saracens hooker started his first game of the international game of the season, helping the Eagles to keep their unbeaten record across a successful European tour.

Elsewhere, Eroni Mawi started for Fiji as they were unable to overcome Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The Flying Fijians were clipped by a youthful Irish side as Andy Farrell’s group turned out 52-17 victors.

Marco Riccioni’s Italy were unable to topple the All Blacks as they lost 11-29 in Turin. The tight head started against New Zealand in what proved to be a challenging game for the Azzurri as they closed out their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a loss.

All Saracens internationals now return to camp ahead of the resumption of the Premiership campaign this weekend away at Newcastle Falcons.