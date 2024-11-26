Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Watches of Bath
Watches of Bath specialise in pre-owned Rolex timepieces, and are also able to supply pre-owned watches from other brands, such as Tudor, Omega, Patek Philippe, Panerai, and many more.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Liam Williams returns to Saracens

26.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 15.57.07
Leinster Rugby V Saracens Heineken Champions Cup Final

Saracens is delighted to announce the return of Liam Williams to the club.

The two-time British and Irish Lion rejoins the Men in Black for his second stint until the end of the season, having spent the last year in Japan with the Kubota Spears.

Williams, who has earned 91 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2012 will offer huge versatility across the entire back-three.

Starting his career at Scarlets, he quickly rose to prominence, winning Wales’ Player of the Year Award just three years after debuting for Llanelli.

His move to Saracens in 2017 was followed by a standout 2019-20 season, in which Williams was part of the team that secured the Champions Cup and Premiership double.

The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the side and will look to have a big impact upon his return to NW4.

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for me in all honesty. My pregnant wife and I recently made the difficult decision not to return to Kubota Spears for a second season, a club that welcomed me so warmly 12 months ago after the World Cup.

One of the Sarries management contacted my agent to see if I would be interested in finishing the season with them due to injuries within the squad, and it didn’t take long to say yes!

I thoroughly enjoyed my previous time with the club. It was a special time in both my career as well as the club winning multiple trophies, and the unique culture of the club left a mark with me.

I can’t wait to join the squad, following the birth of my first child, and help them achieve their goals.”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to bring Williams back to StoneX Stadium.

“Liam had an incredible impact on our group both on and off the pitch during his first spell at Saracens. He is a world class player who has been at the top of his game for well over a decade now.

The opportunity to bring Liam back to the club was a no brainer for us and we can’t wait to see him back in the Saracens shirt.”

News

See all news
News Template

Coming Next | December

We’re hurtling towards the festive period, but there is no time to take a pause for breath and start to question whether it’s too early to put up the Christmas decorations just yet. This weekend, your Saracens Women’s team are back here at StoneX Stadium for a clash with Loughborough Lightning and a chance for […]

26.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template

Quick Questions | Bryony Field

This week, it's the turn of Bryony Field to take on our Quick Questions. Check out her answers below. Worst fashion sense in the squad? Poppy Cleall, especially when she wears Disney merch. Best dancer in the team? Emma Hardy - Reverse Chicken is signature move. Most likely to be late for a team meeting? […]

News Template

Feature Interview | May Campbell

Seven tries in the league, a plethora of player of the match awards and plenty of standout moments. It’s fair to say that May Campbell has been enjoying life so far this season. Normally packing down in the front-row at hooker, Campbell has found herself in the flanker jersey throughout the start of this campaign, […]

26.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross