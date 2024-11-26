Liam Williams returns to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce the return of Liam Williams to the club.

The two-time British and Irish Lion rejoins the Men in Black for his second stint until the end of the season, having spent the last year in Japan with the Kubota Spears.

Williams, who has earned 91 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2012 will offer huge versatility across the entire back-three.

Starting his career at Scarlets, he quickly rose to prominence, winning Wales’ Player of the Year Award just three years after debuting for Llanelli.

His move to Saracens in 2017 was followed by a standout 2019-20 season, in which Williams was part of the team that secured the Champions Cup and Premiership double.

The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the side and will look to have a big impact upon his return to NW4.

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for me in all honesty. My pregnant wife and I recently made the difficult decision not to return to Kubota Spears for a second season, a club that welcomed me so warmly 12 months ago after the World Cup.

One of the Sarries management contacted my agent to see if I would be interested in finishing the season with them due to injuries within the squad, and it didn’t take long to say yes!

I thoroughly enjoyed my previous time with the club. It was a special time in both my career as well as the club winning multiple trophies, and the unique culture of the club left a mark with me.

I can’t wait to join the squad, following the birth of my first child, and help them achieve their goals.”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to bring Williams back to StoneX Stadium.

“Liam had an incredible impact on our group both on and off the pitch during his first spell at Saracens. He is a world class player who has been at the top of his game for well over a decade now.

The opportunity to bring Liam back to the club was a no brainer for us and we can’t wait to see him back in the Saracens shirt.”