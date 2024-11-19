International Watch | Ten Saracens represent on the international scene

Ten of the Saracens Men’s squad competed across five November tests this weekend.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Nick Isiekwe and captain Jamie George all represented England against South Africa in a 20-29 nailbiter at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. With Itoje, Earl and George all in from the off, England were unable to topple the World Champions in their third match this Autumn Nations Series.

Two other Saracens stars also represented England on Sunday as part of the England A squad that overcame Australia A at Twickenham Stoop. Hugh Tizard and Tom Willis both started for Mark Mapletoft’s side as a strong second half display led to a 38-17 win at the home of Harlequins.

Elsewhere in the Autumn Nations Series both Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti represented Argentina against Ireland on Friday night. Los Pumas were unable to get their second win of the series in Dublin with the Irish edging out a 22-19 win on home soil.

Eroni Mawi started for Fiji as they continued their unbeaten start to their November tests, beating Spain 19-33 in Valladolid. Over in France, USA took on Tonga with Kapeli Pifeleti once again making an appearance off the bench as the Eagles took a commanding 36-12 victory.

Saracens England contingent now prepare to face Japan in their final Autumn Nations Series game next Sunday. Whilst our Argentinian duo will head to Paris under the Friday Night Lights.

Fiji face Ireland on Saturday whilst USA will look to go three from three against Spain in Madrid.

All international stars will return to the StoneX in time for Saracens to kick off their Investec Champions Cup campaign against Vodacom Bulls. Get your tickets here.