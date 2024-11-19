Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
International Watch | Ten Saracens represent on the international scene

19.11.24
England V South Africa Autumn Nations Series 2024
England A V Australia Xv 171124

Ten of the Saracens Men’s squad competed across five November tests this weekend.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Nick Isiekwe and captain Jamie George all represented England against South Africa in a 20-29 nailbiter at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. With Itoje, Earl and George all in from the off, England were unable to topple the World Champions in their third match this Autumn Nations Series.

Two other Saracens stars also represented England on Sunday as part of the England A squad that overcame Australia A at Twickenham Stoop. Hugh Tizard and Tom Willis both started for Mark Mapletoft’s side as a strong second half display led to a 38-17 win at the home of Harlequins.

Elsewhere in the Autumn Nations Series both Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti represented Argentina against Ireland on Friday night. Los Pumas were unable to get their second win of the series in Dublin with the Irish edging out a 22-19 win on home soil.

Eroni Mawi started for Fiji as they continued their unbeaten start to their November tests, beating Spain 19-33 in Valladolid. Over in France, USA took on Tonga with Kapeli Pifeleti once again making an appearance off the bench as the Eagles took a commanding 36-12 victory.

Saracens England contingent now prepare to face Japan in their final Autumn Nations Series game next Sunday. Whilst our Argentinian duo will head to Paris under the Friday Night Lights.

Fiji face Ireland on Saturday whilst USA will look to go three from three against Spain in Madrid.

All international stars will return to the StoneX in time for Saracens to kick off their Investec Champions Cup campaign against Vodacom Bulls. Get your tickets here.

INJURY UPDATE | Alex Goode

Alex Goode will have surgery this week on a quad injury.   The injury was picked up in the warm up before the match against Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership. He is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks, returning in early 2025.  

19.11.24
Four Saracens named in England squad to take on South Africa

Jamie George will captain England this weekend at Allianz Stadium, when they face South Africa on Saturday. There are four changes to the starting side that was narrowly beaten by Australia last weekend, as Ollie Sleightholme, Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward, and Sam Underhill all come into the team. Jamie George skippers the side, once […]

14.11.24
