Premiership Women's Rugby Final tickets now on general sale

Tickets for the Premiership Women's Rugby final on Sunday 16th March at StoneX Stadium are now on general sale.

This is the first time since 2017 that the women's final has returned to London and tickets are now on sale at Early Bird prices, starting from just £5.

It's going to be a celebration of women’s rugby, and women’s sport as we build towards a huge summer for the game.

This is your chance to see the champions of England lift the trophy aloft and be a part of an event that guarantees entertainment off and on the pitch.

There are also some incredible hospitality options available for the final, with a luxury matchday experience being offered in The Park from just £70pp and in our Executive Boxes.

You can book hospitality for the final here and find out more information by clicking here.

Book your tickets today from just £5.

For more information on travel to StoneX Stadium for the final, you can click here.