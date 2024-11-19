Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Premiership Women's Rugby Final tickets now on general sale

19.11.24
Final
Tickets for the Premiership Women's Rugby final on Sunday 16th March at StoneX Stadium are now on general sale.

This is the first time since 2017 that the women's final has returned to London and tickets are now on sale at Early Bird prices, starting from just £5.

It's going to be a celebration of women’s rugby, and women’s sport as we build towards a huge summer for the game.

This is your chance to see the champions of England lift the trophy aloft and be a part of an event that guarantees entertainment off and on the pitch.

There are also some incredible hospitality options available for the final, with a luxury matchday experience being offered in The Park from just £70pp and in our Executive Boxes.

You can book hospitality for the final here and find out more information by clicking here.

Book your tickets today from just £5.

For more information on travel to StoneX Stadium for the final, you can click here.

INJURY UPDATE | Alex Goode

Alex Goode will have surgery this week on a quad injury.   The injury was picked up in the warm up before the match against Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership. He is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks, returning in early 2025.  

19.11.24
