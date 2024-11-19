Press Notes | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 7)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is looking forward to the challenge of taking on Harlequins Women on Sunday in The Duel.

After several weeks without a game, Saracens return to action against their London rivals, with Austerberry expecting a battle to the end in NW4.

“The league needs strong rivalries and games that get people’s attention. Saracens taking on Harlequins has always been a great spectacle through the history of the league and with two teams in good form facing each other, you’d hope that this would be another brilliant match. We need to try and nullify some of the threats that they have shown over the last few weeks, but for the fans, us taking on Harlequins, who are our London rivals and in very good form, it makes for a fantastic spectacle! It’s a challenge that we’re embracing and looking forward to.”

The rest period came after a run of five consecutive games and Austerberry explained that it had come at a good time for his side.

“It was good and a nice chance to reset and recharge. We’ve had a good few weeks to focus ahead of this game and we’ve been able to get everyone back up to speed after the international reintegration.”

“After a defeat, you want to get back on the horse as quickly as possible. Ultimately though, this break has given us a chance to sit down and look at how we can fix some of the issues that arose in that defeat to Exeter.”

Saracens now face another run of five fixtures in a row before the Christmas break and Austerberry believes that by the end of this period, his side will know where they stand in relations to the other teams in the league.

“It’s a busy period and this is where clubs need to establish themselves in their place in the league. We need to be hitting our straps and picking up points to make sure we take control of our own destiny. There are five huge games before Christmas and it’s a really intense block. It’s going to be challenging for everyone, but by that Christmas break, we will know where we sit in the league.”

Last seaon’s Duel against Harlequins was a thriller and Austerberry highlighted how matches such as this one are essential to the growth of the women’s game.

“Last year was a cracking game with a great crowd and it starts to establish itself in the sporting landscape. Games like this showcase just how good our sport is with lots of eyes on the game in the stadium and watching at home. A lot of hard work goes into making sure that these games are the spectacle that they are and that they deserve to be. Hopefully it keeps building momentum in the years to come and we can hopefully build our own momentum for the rest of the season too.”