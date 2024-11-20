Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Press Notes | Marlie Packer (PWR Rd 7)

20.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Marlieweb
Saracens Women Training Session

Marlie Packeris relishing the challenge that The Duel will bring this weekend.

Since arriving back from England duty during WXV, the Saracens co-captain has been right back in the thick of the action. After a gap of three weeks without a game, she is relishing being back out on the field.

“It’s nice to be back in Saracens colours with what is a great group of girls. We’ve had a rest week and a bye week over the last 14 days which has allowed us to make sure everyone is on the same page. With so many internationals away at the start of this campaign It’s meant we can fully reset and prepare for the rest of the season.

After a bit of a stop-start beginning to the season personally, I feel this game is a way to affirm myself back in club colours and there’s no better litmus test than The Duel really.”

Harlequins are the visitors this weekend for The Duel and Packer believes that the resurgent West Londoners will pose a real threat on Sunday.

“They’ve got their tails up at the moment. They’ve had great results against Bristol and Sale recently. It’s a massive rivalry within the game, since 2017 both clubs have been fighting at the top of the table which has just increased the bragging rights in games like this.”

Packer highlighted the success of Quins' summer signing Alex Callender, with the Welsh international marked out as one for Saracens to watch out for, after an impressive first few games in the quarters.

“Alex has obviously come in over the summer with a lot of international experience and made an instant impact. She’s a player who I haven’t had the chance to play with but always enjoy going up against. I think the back-row battle will be a tough test this weekend but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Saracens last run out in the PWR saw their unbeaten streak broken down at Sandy Park, falling short to Exeter Chiefs. On reflection, Packer says the team have kept focus on their own performance, off the back of that result.

“We’ve been looking at our own DNA and the way we want to turn up, not necessarily focusing on opposition. We want to learn from the Exeter game, but we are also aware these games come thick and fast so we can’t dwell on previous fixtures. We’ve fixed what we wanted to fix internally and feel like we're in a much better place.”

After a record-breaking attendance at last year’s event, Packer was keen to highlight the importance of a big crowd on the squad as a whole.

“This game has grown and grown since I’ve been at Saracens, and I can’t wait to see the turnout ahead of this weekend. It means so much to the squad to have such a loud presence in the stands for big local derbies so I’m hoping it’ll be no different come Sunday.”

