Press Notes | Marlie Packer (PWR Rd 7)

Marlie Packeris relishing the challenge that The Duel will bring this weekend.

Since arriving back from England duty during WXV, the Saracens co-captain has been right back in the thick of the action. After a gap of three weeks without a game, she is relishing being back out on the field.

“It’s nice to be back in Saracens colours with what is a great group of girls. We’ve had a rest week and a bye week over the last 14 days which has allowed us to make sure everyone is on the same page. With so many internationals away at the start of this campaign It’s meant we can fully reset and prepare for the rest of the season.

After a bit of a stop-start beginning to the season personally, I feel this game is a way to affirm myself back in club colours and there’s no better litmus test than The Duel really.”

Harlequins are the visitors this weekend for The Duel and Packer believes that the resurgent West Londoners will pose a real threat on Sunday.

“They’ve got their tails up at the moment. They’ve had great results against Bristol and Sale recently. It’s a massive rivalry within the game, since 2017 both clubs have been fighting at the top of the table which has just increased the bragging rights in games like this.”

Packer highlighted the success of Quins' summer signing Alex Callender, with the Welsh international marked out as one for Saracens to watch out for, after an impressive first few games in the quarters.

“Alex has obviously come in over the summer with a lot of international experience and made an instant impact. She’s a player who I haven’t had the chance to play with but always enjoy going up against. I think the back-row battle will be a tough test this weekend but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Saracens last run out in the PWR saw their unbeaten streak broken down at Sandy Park, falling short to Exeter Chiefs. On reflection, Packer says the team have kept focus on their own performance, off the back of that result.

“We’ve been looking at our own DNA and the way we want to turn up, not necessarily focusing on opposition. We want to learn from the Exeter game, but we are also aware these games come thick and fast so we can’t dwell on previous fixtures. We’ve fixed what we wanted to fix internally and feel like we're in a much better place.”

After a record-breaking attendance at last year’s event, Packer was keen to highlight the importance of a big crowd on the squad as a whole.

“This game has grown and grown since I’ve been at Saracens, and I can’t wait to see the turnout ahead of this weekend. It means so much to the squad to have such a loud presence in the stands for big local derbies so I’m hoping it’ll be no different come Sunday.”