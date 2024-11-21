Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (PRC - Rd 3)

21.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V London Scottish
Saracens V London Scottish Premiership Rugby Cup

James Hadfield says Saracens Men will be looking to continue their momentum as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premiership Rugby Cup this weekend.

The hooker famously scored six tries in the victory over London Scottish, and with Group C still wide open, Sarries welcome Premiership rivals Harlequins in the final game of this block of Cup fixtures knowing that a win could bring them back in to qualification contention.

The Men in Black have made seven changes from side that beat the Exiles a fortnight ago, with many Premiership regulars back in the fold ahead of the league resuming next week.

Rhys Carre and Alec Clarey both return to the front row alongside James Hadfield. Harry Wilson and Kennedy Sylvester keep their places in the second row, whilst Max Eke and the returning Toby Knight cover the flanks. Nathan Michelow captains the side for the third consecutive game from number eight.

A new look half back pairing sees Charlie Bracken partner trialist Tiff Eden who starts after his impressive cameo off the bench against Scottish.

Olly Hartley and Sam Spink line up in the centres for the second successive game after both returning from injury during this Cup campaign. Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott take up a place on each wing with Tom Parton remaining at fullback.

On the bench Theo McFarland and Ivan Van Zyl both return to the match day squad, and after making his Saracens debut last time out, Fraser Balmain also finds a place amongst the replacements.

After his record-breaking double hat-trick last time out, Hadfield is keen to end this block of Premiership Cup fixtures on a high.

"This weekend is a great opportunity for us to take another step forward as a group. A game against Quins always brings an extra level of intensity and excitement. We’ve had a great training week and are ready for the challenge!

For many of us, this will be our first derby match in a Saracens shirt, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of it on Saturday. We’re determined to finish this Premiership Cup block on a high and make more memories together."

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Rhys Carre

2 James Hadfield

3 Alec Clarey

4 Harry Wilson

5 Kennedy Sylvester

6 Max Eke

7 Toby Knight

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Tiff Eden

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Isaacs

17 Sam Crean

18 Fraser Balmain

19 Theo McFarland/Reggie Hammick

20 Izaiha Moore-Aiono

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Josh Hallett

23 Brandon Jackson

News

See all news
Mckennaweb

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (PWR Rd 7)

Sarah McKenna is readying herself for a huge battle on Sunday against Harlequins in The Duel. A London Derby always gets the blood running through the veins and McKenna insists that these are the matches that she loves being involved in. "It's always a great occasion when we play Harlequins. It's two sides who love […]

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Cavbrookeweb

Cavendish Brooke Extend partnership with Saracens Women into a sixth season

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership with Saracens Women into a sixth season. Cavendish Brooke is a City-based Financial Planning Consultancy firm, with a passion for rugby and a keen interest in the development of the women's game. They are a traditional, forward-thinking firm who have earned a solid […]

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V London Scottish

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (PRC - Rd 3)

James Hadfield says Saracens Men will be looking to continue their momentum as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premiership Rugby Cup this weekend. The hooker famously scored six tries in the victory over London Scottish, and with Group C still wide open, Sarries welcome Premiership rivals Harlequins in the final game […]

21.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross