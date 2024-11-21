TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (PRC - Rd 3)

James Hadfield says Saracens Men will be looking to continue their momentum as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premiership Rugby Cup this weekend.

The hooker famously scored six tries in the victory over London Scottish, and with Group C still wide open, Sarries welcome Premiership rivals Harlequins in the final game of this block of Cup fixtures knowing that a win could bring them back in to qualification contention.

The Men in Black have made seven changes from side that beat the Exiles a fortnight ago, with many Premiership regulars back in the fold ahead of the league resuming next week.

Rhys Carre and Alec Clarey both return to the front row alongside James Hadfield. Harry Wilson and Kennedy Sylvester keep their places in the second row, whilst Max Eke and the returning Toby Knight cover the flanks. Nathan Michelow captains the side for the third consecutive game from number eight.

A new look half back pairing sees Charlie Bracken partner trialist Tiff Eden who starts after his impressive cameo off the bench against Scottish.

Olly Hartley and Sam Spink line up in the centres for the second successive game after both returning from injury during this Cup campaign. Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott take up a place on each wing with Tom Parton remaining at fullback.

On the bench Theo McFarland and Ivan Van Zyl both return to the match day squad, and after making his Saracens debut last time out, Fraser Balmain also finds a place amongst the replacements.

After his record-breaking double hat-trick last time out, Hadfield is keen to end this block of Premiership Cup fixtures on a high.

"This weekend is a great opportunity for us to take another step forward as a group. A game against Quins always brings an extra level of intensity and excitement. We’ve had a great training week and are ready for the challenge!

For many of us, this will be our first derby match in a Saracens shirt, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of it on Saturday. We’re determined to finish this Premiership Cup block on a high and make more memories together."

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Rhys Carre

2 James Hadfield

3 Alec Clarey

4 Harry Wilson

5 Kennedy Sylvester

6 Max Eke

7 Toby Knight

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Tiff Eden

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Isaacs

17 Sam Crean

18 Fraser Balmain

19 Theo McFarland/Reggie Hammick

20 Izaiha Moore-Aiono

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Josh Hallett

23 Brandon Jackson