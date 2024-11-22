Cavendish Brooke Extend partnership with Saracens Women into a sixth season

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership with Saracens Women into a sixth season.

Cavendish Brooke is a City-based Financial Planning Consultancy firm, with a passion for rugby and a keen interest in the development of the women's game. They are a traditional, forward-thinking firm who have earned a solid reputation in the marketplace for providing Personal and Corporate financial services.

As part of the extension, Cavendish Brooke’s branding will continue to be displayed on the back of the playing jerseys for our women’s team, alongside our players’ names.

They will also be providing players and staff with financial planning advice to help with planning for the future.

As we enter into a pivotal 18 months for women’s rugby, we are excited that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership. Last season, Saracens Women celebrated their 35th anniversary and, as the oldest and most successful women’s club in England, the Saracens are looking to continue to be at the forefront of the women’s domestic game for years to come. Hosting the Premiership Women’s Rugby final this season is an important part of that development, with the domestic final returning to London for the first time since 2017. There is a Rugby World Cup to come in August 2025 too, with Saracens’ own Marlie Packer and Sophie de Goede set to captain the top two sides in the world at the global showpiece tournament.

With a huge year ahead for the women’s game, Cavendish Brooke’s commitment to Saracens Women for the coming season is an incredibly exciting announcement.

Saracens Group CEO Mark Thompson is thrilled that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership with the women’s team.

“Cavendish Brooke is the longest standing club sponsor dedicated to supporting our women’s squad. They are truly invested in our evolving strategy for our women’s team, which places our athletes at its core. We could not be more grateful for their expertise and look forward to extending this into the future.”

Nigel Goodman and Cindy Griffith, Directors at Cavendish Brooke, are similarly delighted to have extended the partnership into a sixth season.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be supporting the Saracens Women for the sixth season! We are excited to continue supporting not only an inspirational team of professional athletes but also a group of women empowering the next generation. Saracens Women are at the top of their game, and we are proud to align ourselves with such a successful team both on and off the pitch!”