Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Cavendish Brooke Extend partnership with Saracens Women into a sixth season

22.11.24
Saracens is delighted to confirm that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership with Saracens Women into a sixth season.

Cavendish Brooke is a City-based Financial Planning Consultancy firm, with a passion for rugby and a keen interest in the development of the women's game. They are a traditional, forward-thinking firm who have earned a solid reputation in the marketplace for providing Personal and Corporate financial services.

As part of the extension, Cavendish Brooke’s branding will continue to be displayed on the back of the playing jerseys for our women’s team, alongside our players’ names.

They will also be providing players and staff with financial planning advice to help with planning for the future.

As we enter into a pivotal 18 months for women’s rugby, we are excited that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership. Last season, Saracens Women celebrated their 35th anniversary and, as the oldest and most successful women’s club in England, the Saracens are looking to continue to be at the forefront of the women’s domestic game for years to come. Hosting the Premiership Women’s Rugby final this season is an important part of that development, with the domestic final returning to London for the first time since 2017. There is a Rugby World Cup to come in August 2025 too, with Saracens’ own Marlie Packer and Sophie de Goede set to captain the top two sides in the world at the global showpiece tournament.

With a huge year ahead for the women’s game, Cavendish Brooke’s commitment to Saracens Women for the coming season is an incredibly exciting announcement.

Saracens Group CEO Mark Thompson is thrilled that Cavendish Brooke has extended their partnership with the women’s team.

“Cavendish Brooke is the longest standing club sponsor dedicated to supporting our women’s squad.  They are truly invested in our evolving strategy for our women’s team, which places our athletes at its core.  We could not be more grateful for their expertise and look forward to extending this into the future.”

Nigel Goodman and Cindy Griffith, Directors at Cavendish Brooke, are similarly delighted to have extended the partnership into a sixth season.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be supporting the Saracens Women for the sixth season! We are excited to continue supporting not only an inspirational team of professional athletes but also a group of women empowering the next generation. Saracens Women are at the top of their game, and we are proud to align ourselves with such a successful team both on and off the pitch!”

