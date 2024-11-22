Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (PWR Rd 7)

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Mckennaweb
Saracens Women V Hartpury Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Sarah McKenna is readying herself for a huge battle on Sunday against Harlequins in The Duel.

A London Derby always gets the blood running through the veins and McKenna insists that these are the matches that she loves being involved in.

"It's always a great occasion when we play Harlequins. It's two sides who love to play rugby and always put on a great show. These games are special for us as players and in front of our home fans, that always gives us the added motivation to put in a strong performance."

It's been several weeks since Saracens last took to the field and McKenna believes that the rest has been a good thing for her side after a brutal run of early fixtures.

"We're happy with how the first block of games went overall. There are plenty of things that we want to work on though and the last few weeks have been great. They've given us a chance to take stock, look at areas we can improve in and really try to kick-on as a side."

The Saracens coaching staff have made a number of changes from the last league outing against Exeter ahead of Sunday's clash against Quins.

Up front, McKinley Hunt comes in from the start, alongside Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford.

Rosie Galligan is joined by Georgia Evans in the second-row, whilst Sharifa Kasolo returns to the side, to start at blindside flanker. Co-captain Marlie Packer continues at openside flanker, whilst Poppy Cleall reverts back to number 8, having started at second-row a fortnight ago.

The backline is unchanged from that match in Devon, with Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison linking up at half-back.

McKenna and Sydney Gregson continue their partnership in the centres, with co-captain Lotte Sharp joined by Alysha Corrigan and Jemma-Jo Linkins in the back three.

May Campbell, Akina Gondwe and Carmen Tremelling are poised to provide impact off the bench, with Tremelling coming into the match day squad in place of Donna Rose.

Bryony Cleall and Louise McMillan both also come into the match day 23, with Gabrielle Senft looking to make an impact off the bench, as Saracens opt for a six-two split.

There are two more changes to the backs replacements as well, with Amelia MacDougall and Fancy Bermudez coming into the side, with Canadian international Bermudez poised to make her debut for the club.

There are 17 internationals named in the match day squad and McKenna believes that the strength in depth within the squad will serve her side well throughout the rest of the season.

"There is so much depth at the club at the minute and that is really pushing the standard up across the team. There is genuine competition for places and we are all pushing each other every week in training. That level of depth within the group is such a good thing and we know that whoever is selected in the team will be coming in and giving their all every week."

Saracens Women's Team vs Harlequins Women:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Fancy Bermudez

News

In association with
In association with
In association with
Partners

