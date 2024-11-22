What's on at The Duel

There is plenty going on at StoneX Stadium on Sunday for The Duel.

Whether it's your first time joining us, or you're a regular in NW4, there is something for everyone and for all ages on Sunday.

Check out all the key timings and locations below:

12:oo | Pre-Match Festival | on the pitch.

13:00 | Doors Open | Please have your tickets ready to enter via Gate A.

13:00 | Club Shop Open | On the Piazza next to the Olympic Bar.

13:25 | Guard of Honour | Head to the North East Corner of the ground to welcome your Saracens Women onto the pitch.

13:30-14:45 | Olympic Bar Fan Zone opens | Head to the Olympic Bar, under the East Stand.

13:30-14:45 | TREK Active Zone opens | Head to the Piazza to check it out.

13:30-14:30 | Player signing session | Olympic Bar Fan Zone

13:30-14:45 | Women's Rugby World Cup and Premiership Women's Rugby Trophy Photo Opportunities | Head to the Olympic Bar to grab a selfie with these two iconic trophies.

14:40 | Pre-Match interview with Jess Breach

14:55 | Big Shirt presentation and Guard of Honour | on the pitch.

15:00 | Kick-Off: Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women.

15:45 | Half-time dance performance from Saracens Foundation.

15:50 | T-shirt cannons.

17:00 | Full-Time (approx.)

17:00-17:30 | DJ set from Emma Conybeare | Oasis Fan Zone.

17:00-17:30 | Meet your Sarries Stars | East Stand running track.

17:30 | Rugby Rodeo Live Show | Oasis Fan Zone.

Pre-match entertainment:

Emma Conybeare will also be bringing you all the pre-match musical vibes, including a Player Playlist from Zoe Harrison.

Our Olympic Bar Fan Zone is packed with family fun, including face-painting, fun games and a chance to send your messages to your Sarries stars.

Make sure you don't miss out on the chance to grab a selfie with the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy and the Premiership Women's Rugby trophy.

Look out for Sarrie the Camel around the ground and grab a selfie with him!

Find one of our programme sellers around the ground to buy your limited edition The Duel programme.

Food and Drink Options:

We have plenty of food and drink options for you on Sunday, with a variety of options available.

Piazza: Coffee Kiosk.

Olympic Bar: Coffee, Mulled Wine, bars, Pies, Chips, Kids Meals, Crisps, Chocolates & Sweets.

Oasis Fan Zone (North East Corner): Pizza, Burgers, Bar.

On-Site Parking:

Limited on-site parking is still available for Sunday at a cost of £10. You can book your parking space here. Please note that you will need to print off your parking ticket before arriving at the ground.