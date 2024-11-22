Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

What's on at The Duel

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Duelwhats On
2425 Matchdayitinerary 4x5

There is plenty going on at StoneX Stadium on Sunday for The Duel.

Whether it's your first time joining us, or you're a regular in NW4, there is something for everyone and for all ages on Sunday.

Check out all the key timings and locations below:

12:oo | Pre-Match Festival | on the pitch.

13:00 | Doors Open | Please have your tickets ready to enter via Gate A.

13:00 | Club Shop Open | On the Piazza next to the Olympic Bar.

13:25 | Guard of Honour | Head to the North East Corner of the ground to welcome your Saracens Women onto the pitch.

13:30-14:45 | Olympic Bar Fan Zone opens | Head to the Olympic Bar, under the East Stand.

13:30-14:45 | TREK Active Zone opens | Head to the Piazza to check it out.

13:30-14:30 | Player signing session | Olympic Bar Fan Zone

13:30-14:45 | Women's Rugby World Cup and Premiership Women's Rugby Trophy Photo Opportunities | Head to the Olympic Bar to grab a selfie with these two iconic trophies.

14:40 | Pre-Match interview with Jess Breach

14:55 | Big Shirt presentation and Guard of Honour | on the pitch.

15:00 | Kick-Off: Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women.

15:45 | Half-time dance performance from Saracens Foundation.

15:50 | T-shirt cannons.

17:00 | Full-Time (approx.)

17:00-17:30 | DJ set from Emma Conybeare | Oasis Fan Zone.

17:00-17:30 | Meet your Sarries Stars | East Stand running track.

17:30 | Rugby Rodeo Live Show | Oasis Fan Zone.

 

Pre-match entertainment:

Emma Conybeare will also be bringing you all the pre-match musical vibes, including a Player Playlist from Zoe Harrison.

Our Olympic Bar Fan Zone is packed with family fun, including face-painting, fun games and a chance to send your messages to your Sarries stars.

Make sure you don't miss out on the chance to grab a selfie with the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy and the Premiership Women's Rugby trophy.

Look out for Sarrie the Camel around the ground and grab a selfie with him!

Find one of our programme sellers around the ground to buy your limited edition The Duel programme.

 

Food and Drink Options:

We have plenty of food and drink options for you on Sunday, with a variety of options available.

Piazza: Coffee Kiosk.

Olympic Bar: Coffee, Mulled Wine, bars, Pies, Chips, Kids Meals, Crisps, Chocolates & Sweets.

Oasis Fan Zone (North East Corner): Pizza, Burgers, Bar.

 

On-Site Parking:

Limited on-site parking is still available for Sunday at a cost of £10. You can book your parking space here. Please note that you will need to print off your parking ticket before arriving at the ground.

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 11 23 At 10.41.22

TIME CHANGE | Stade Francais v Saracens Men

EPCR has announced the following adjustment to our Round 2 Kick-off time: The Investec Champions Cup Round 2 fixture between Stade Français Paris and Saracens, which was set to kick off at 15:15 GMT / 16:15 CET, will now kick off at the earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET. This fixture will now […]

23.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V South Africa Autumn Nations Series 2024

Four Saracens named in England squad to take on Japan

Jamie George will captain England this weekend at Allianz Stadium, closing out their Autumn Nations Series against Japan on Sunday. Steve Borthwick has named an England team featuring two changes to the starting XV that was defeated by South Africa last weekend, with George Furbank and Tom Curry brought into the lineup. George will be […]

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Duelwhats On

What's on at The Duel

There is plenty going on at StoneX Stadium on Sunday for The Duel. Whether it's your first time joining us, or you're a regular in NW4, there is something for everyone and for all ages on Sunday. Check out all the key timings and locations below: 12:oo | Pre-Match Festival | on the pitch. 13:00 […]

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross