Four Saracens named in England squad to take on Japan

Steve Borthwick has named an England team featuring two changes to the starting XV that was defeated by South Africa last weekend, with George Furbank and Tom Curry brought into the lineup. George will be supported by vice-captains Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Ellis Genge.

In the front row, George starts at hooker, with Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. In the second row, Itoje is paired with George Martin. The back row sees Curry on the blindside, Sam Underhill at openside, and Earl at No. 8.

In the half-back positions, scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet partners Marcus Smith at 10 while the midfield sees Henry Slade named at inside centre alongside Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Tommy Freeman continues on the right wing, Ollie Sleightholme on the left and Furbank returns at full-back to round off the starting XV.

20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to earn his first England senior cap from the bench during Sunday’s match. He joins Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Nick Isiekwe, Chandler Cunningham-South, Harry Randall, Fin Smith, and Tom Roebuck amongst the replacements.

"We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo," said Borthwick.

"Japan are a dangerous team so it’s important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes."7

ENGLAND v JAPAN

Sunday 24 November 2024

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.10pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 68 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 38 caps)

9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 65 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 96 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 44 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 87 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 55 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 39 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 36 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 5 caps)

18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 14 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 10 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 10 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)