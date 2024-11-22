Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Four Saracens named in England squad to take on Japan

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V South Africa Autumn Nations Series 2024
England V South Africa Autumn Nations Series 2024

Jamie George will captain England this weekend at Allianz Stadium, closing out their Autumn Nations Series against Japan on Sunday.

Steve Borthwick has named an England team featuring two changes to the starting XV that was defeated by South Africa last weekend, with George Furbank and Tom Curry brought into the lineup. George will be supported by vice-captains Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Ellis Genge.

In the front row, George starts at hooker, with Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. In the second row, Itoje is paired with George Martin. The back row sees Curry on the blindside, Sam Underhill at openside, and Earl at No. 8.

In the half-back positions, scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet partners Marcus Smith at 10 while the midfield sees Henry Slade named at inside centre alongside Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Tommy Freeman continues on the right wing, Ollie Sleightholme on the left and Furbank returns at full-back to round off the starting XV.

20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to earn his first England senior cap from the bench during Sunday’s match. He joins Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Nick Isiekwe, Chandler Cunningham-South, Harry Randall, Fin Smith, and Tom Roebuck amongst the replacements.

"We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo," said Borthwick.

"Japan are a dangerous team so it’s important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes."7

ENGLAND v JAPAN

Sunday 24 November 2024

Allianz StadiumTwickenham

Kick-off: 4.10pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 68 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 38 caps)

9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 65 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 96 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 44 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 87 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 55 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 39 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 36 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 5 caps)

18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 14 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 10 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 10 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Screenshot 2024 11 23 At 10.41.22

TIME CHANGE | Stade Francais v Saracens Men

EPCR has announced the following adjustment to our Round 2 Kick-off time: The Investec Champions Cup Round 2 fixture between Stade Français Paris and Saracens, which was set to kick off at 15:15 GMT / 16:15 CET, will now kick off at the earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET. This fixture will now […]

23.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Duelwhats On

What's on at The Duel

There is plenty going on at StoneX Stadium on Sunday for The Duel. Whether it's your first time joining us, or you're a regular in NW4, there is something for everyone and for all ages on Sunday. Check out all the key timings and locations below: 12:oo | Pre-Match Festival | on the pitch. 13:00 […]

22.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

