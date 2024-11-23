Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TIME CHANGE | Stade Francais v Saracens Men

23.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
EPCR has announced the following adjustment to our Round 2 Kick-off time:

The Investec Champions Cup Round 2 fixture between Stade Français Paris and Saracens, which was set to kick off at 15:15 GMT / 16:15 CET, will now kick off at the earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET.

This fixture will now be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS, Premier Sports and SuperSport.

Confirmed kick-off time:

Investec Champions Cup R2 Stade Français Paris v Saracens, Stade Jean-Bouin

Sunday 15 December 2024, 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET

Live on beIN SPORTS (France), Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa)

