TIME CHANGE | Stade Francais v Saracens Men
EPCR has announced the following adjustment to our Round 2 Kick-off time:
The Investec Champions Cup Round 2 fixture between Stade Français Paris and Saracens, which was set to kick off at 15:15 GMT / 16:15 CET, will now kick off at the earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET.
This fixture will now be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS, Premier Sports and SuperSport.
Confirmed kick-off time:
Investec Champions Cup R2 Stade Français Paris v Saracens, Stade Jean-Bouin
Sunday 15 December 2024, 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET
Live on beIN SPORTS (France), Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa)