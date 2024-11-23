TIME CHANGE | Stade Francais v Saracens Men

EPCR has announced the following adjustment to our Round 2 Kick-off time:

The Investec Champions Cup Round 2 fixture between Stade Français Paris and Saracens, which was set to kick off at 15:15 GMT / 16:15 CET, will now kick off at the earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET.

This fixture will now be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS, Premier Sports and SuperSport.

Confirmed kick-off time:

Investec Champions Cup R2 Stade Français Paris v Saracens, Stade Jean-Bouin

Sunday 15 December 2024, 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET

Live on beIN SPORTS (France), Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa)