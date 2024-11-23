MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 28-26 Harlequins

Saracens Men rounded off their Premiership Rugby Cup block with a thrilling 28-26 victory over London rivals Harlequins at a wet and windy StoneX Stadium.

In a gripping contest, the hosts made the most of the conditions, and edged closer to qualification with a hard-fought win which went down to the final seconds.

The match kicked off with a tense kicking duel before Harlequins were awarded the first penalty. Jamie Benson dispatched the ball into the corner, signalling their first attacking opportunity. After Jack Walker broke free from a stalled maul, Saracens’ defence was caught napping, giving away another penalty near the line. Benson kicked to the corner again, and Harlequins’ catch-and-drive, with 11 players pushing Jack Walker over, saw them open the scoring.

Saracens wasted no time in responding. Rotimi Segun expertly regathered Tiff Eden’s restart, and after powerful carries from Olly Hartley and Nathan Michelow, Hartley’s grubber found Tobias Elliott, who won the footrace and dived over in the corner. Eden’s nerveless conversion in the gusting wind gave Saracens a slender two-point lead after just 10 minutes.

Saracens’ kicking game was on point once again, as Charlie Bracken’s box kick was well-claimed by Segun. A clearance attempt from Nick David was charged down, and Saracens capitalised with a penalty in front of the posts. Eden calmly slotted the three points, extending the lead to five.

Harlequins weren’t backing down, though. A surging break from James Chisholm looked dangerous, but Saracens’ scramble defence held firm. Minutes later, Nick David broke through the defensive line and linked up with Tyrone Green to streak down the touchline for an eye-catching try.

With the wind howling and conditions becoming even more challenging, the hosts pushed hard and were rewarded with a penalty after a spilled ball was hacked downfield by Sean Kerr. Tom Parton cleared the danger with a well-timed kick, bringing some much-needed respite.

As the first half neared its end, Saracens regained the lead. A pinpoint kick to touch from Eden gave the pack a chance to flex their muscles. After a dozen phases of relentless pressure under the posts, Kennedy Sylvester barrelled over for Saracens’ second try. Harlequins’ discipline faltered further when Nick David mistimed a tackle off the restart, earning himself a yellow card. Saracens capitalised on their numerical advantage, taking a five-point lead into the break after Eden’s kick into touch.

The second half began with Saracens on the front foot, using the wind and their man advantage to apply relentless pressure. Rotimi Segun’s break was well supported by Charlie Bracken, who looked certain to score, but a stunning cover tackle from Benson, followed by a critical counter-ruck, snuffed out the opportunity.

However, it was Harlequins who struck first in the second half. Tom Lawday’s powerful carry through the 22m set the platform for Lennox Anyanwu, who bulldozed over under the posts to give the visitors the lead.

Saracens weren’t rattled though. As Harlequins’ discipline continued to slip, Sarries camped out in the Quins half. After several failed catch-and-drive attempts, Eden stepped up to land a long-range penalty from just beyond halfway. The swirling wind didn’t faze him as he nailed the three points to give his side a one-point advantage.

With 15 minutes remaining, Saracens almost produced something special. Eden attempted a 50m drop goal, and though he had the distance, the wind swung the ball wide. The Men in Black continued to build momentum, with dominant carries from Izaiah Moore-Aiono and Harry Wilson putting them deep into the Harlequins 22. Van Zyl released the backs, and after a well-timed kick from Brandon Jackson, Angus Hall almost capped off a stunning individual effort, only to be bundled into touch just metres from the line.

Saracens weren’t done yet, though. Moments later, they were awarded another penalty, and Eden stepped up to extend the lead to four with a cool strike from the tee.

With just five minutes left, Hall produced a dazzling run from inside his own half, slaloming past defenders in a scintillating display of footwork. His chip through, though, was met by covering Harlequins defenders. Still, the moment had set Saracens up with a scrum just five metres from the Quins line. After a powerful shove from the pack, Michelow released Hartley, who bulldozed over the line for a crucial try that put them in control.

Harlequins threw everything at Saracens in the dying minutes, and with the clock in the red, Nathan Jibulu dotted down for a last-minute score following a rolling maul.

But Saracens stood firm, hanging on to claim back-to-back victories in the Cup and building valuable momentum ahead of the resumption of the Premiership campaign which restarts with a trip to Newcastle Falcons next weekend.

The Men in Black return to the StoneX in a fortnight to kick off their European campaign against Vodacom Bulls.