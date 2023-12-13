James Haskell is joining us at The Showdown 4!

Before the year comes to an end, we wanted to share some EXCITING NEWS with you all regarding our upcoming The Showdown 4!

We are pleased to announce that JAMES HASKELL will be joining us on Saturday 23rd March 2024, bringing the tunes pre and post our big game, Saracens Men vs Harlequins!

Haskell has history playing for huge crowds including the world-famous Ministry of Sound and rugby HQ, Twickenham.

So, if you were still on the fence about joining us for this history-making moment, NOW IS THE TIME to secure your seat ahead of price increases on the 9th January!

Get your tickets NOW!