Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
James Haskell is joining us at The Showdown 4!

13.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Hask1
Haskell123

Before the year comes to an end, we wanted to share some EXCITING NEWS with you all regarding our upcoming The Showdown 4!

We are pleased to announce that JAMES HASKELL will be joining us on Saturday 23rd March 2024, bringing the tunes pre and post our big game, Saracens Men vs Harlequins!

Haskell has history playing for huge crowds including the world-famous Ministry of Sound and rugby HQ, Twickenham.

So, if you were still on the fence about joining us for this history-making moment, NOW IS THE TIME to secure your seat ahead of price increases on the 9th January!

Get your tickets NOW!

Billy4

Billy Vunipola Red Card Overturned

Billy Vunipola has had his red card overturned following an independent Disciplinary Hearing arising from his club's Investec Champions Cup, Round 1 match against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. Vunipola was sent off by the referee, Andrea Piardi (Italy), in the 52nd minute of the match for a dangerous strike to the head area […]

13.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Inj2

INJURY UPDATE | December 13th 2023

Here is our latest Injury Update as we approach the Festive Period. Alex Lozowski Had successful surgery on an ACL injury and is starting the rehabilitation process. Ben Earl Is looking to return in the next month after recovering from a minor knee operation. Eroni Mawi Will be out for around three months with a […]

13.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index

