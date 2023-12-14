Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Stadium Tours

14.12.23
Change 1

DATE: 15 February 2024

2023 has been a year of iconic sporting greatness, including the hard-fought Ashes draw, international heartache for England Football, WXV1 Red Roses triumph, 3rd spot success for England Rugby and not forgetting the Premiership Rugby Final won by our very own Saracens Men’s team.

Speaking of iconic sporting moments, StoneX Stadium is home to some of the most awe-inspiring sporting memorabilia going back to the early 1900s. Items such as the boots worn by Lionel Messi when he became the highest scorer for one club, World Cup winning shirts from different sports, infamous cricket bats (and balls), Olympic torches throughout the ages, starting from Berlin, 1936.

Throughout the tour, you will be lead by one of our experience guides through not only items from the magnificent Priory Collection, but also the home and history of Saracens. Walk in the footsteps of rugby greats such as Brad Barrett, Owen Farrell and Maggie Alphonsi. Get a sneak peak of our illustrious Hospitality suites and where the Tiki Tonga can be heard after being victorious….the changing rooms.

Tours last around 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras!*

TICKET PRICES

Adult - £25

Concession - £20

Seasonal Member Adult - £18

Seasonal Member Concession - £15

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com

Any questions, email supporterservices@saracens.net or call 0203 870 3303

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Connacht (ICC - Rd 2)

Nick Tompkins says Saturday’s crucial Investec Champions Cup clash against Connacht is the biggest game of the season so far as Saracens look to get their European campaign back on track. The Men in Black welcome the Irish outfit to StoneX for the early kick-off on Saturday, knowing that a victory will bring them back […]

15.12.23
TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 5)

Centre Sydney Gregson struggled to hide her pride, as she prepares to make her 50th appearance for the club this weekend against Leicester Tigers Women. The livewire centre has been in scintillating form so far this season and she expressed her satisfaction at reaching a half century of appearances for Saracens Women. "I am super […]

15.12.23
PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd 5)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is refusing to get carried away, as his side head into Saturday’s clash with Leicester Tigers Women. After three bonus-point victories to start the campaign, Saracens sit at the top of the table. The DoR though, is instead focusing on the development of his side’s attacking game in the early […]

14.12.23
