Saracens Stadium Tours

DATE: 15 February 2024

2023 has been a year of iconic sporting greatness, including the hard-fought Ashes draw, international heartache for England Football, WXV1 Red Roses triumph, 3rd spot success for England Rugby and not forgetting the Premiership Rugby Final won by our very own Saracens Men’s team.

Speaking of iconic sporting moments, StoneX Stadium is home to some of the most awe-inspiring sporting memorabilia going back to the early 1900s. Items such as the boots worn by Lionel Messi when he became the highest scorer for one club, World Cup winning shirts from different sports, infamous cricket bats (and balls), Olympic torches throughout the ages, starting from Berlin, 1936.

Throughout the tour, you will be lead by one of our experience guides through not only items from the magnificent Priory Collection, but also the home and history of Saracens. Walk in the footsteps of rugby greats such as Brad Barrett, Owen Farrell and Maggie Alphonsi. Get a sneak peak of our illustrious Hospitality suites and where the Tiki Tonga can be heard after being victorious….the changing rooms.

Tours last around 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras!*

TICKET PRICES

Adult - £25

Concession - £20

Seasonal Member Adult - £18

Seasonal Member Concession - £15

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com

Any questions, email supporterservices@saracens.net or call 0203 870 3303

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.