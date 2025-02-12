Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Joe Shaw | Premiership Rugby Cup is crucial development tool

12.02.25
Saracens Men’s Head Coach Joe Shaw insists the Premiership Rugby Cup remains an integral part of how the club develops young talent and exposes the wider squad to senior matchdays.   

In the five pool stage games so far Saracens have used no less than 46 players - six of whom are teenagers – and given senior debuts to 12 players across a squad with an average age of 24.

The Men in Black head to The Twickenham Stoop on Saturday off the back of a morale-boosting win over London Scottish but do so with a lengthy list of unavailable players due to injury, rest or international duty.

This competition has proved to be a valuable springboard in the past, with the likes of club captain Maro Itoje, George Kruis and Jamie George all plying their trade in this tournament before. 

And Shaw believes this new-look group can follow in the footsteps of Saracens of the past and use the exposure gained over this campaign as a springboard.

“Different teams take different approaches to this competition; we take the chance to give younger players exposure to a senior match day,” said Shaw, who coached the team back in 2015.

“Even things like using the changing room, working with match day staff and playing at new grounds against different opposition. It all helps players adapt to the Saracens way in a competitive environment.

“We see this as long term development rather than short term results and that can be really beneficial in the long run.

We had Maro [Itoje] captain the side before moving in to the first team. Jamie George, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe have all competed for the club in this competition too. 

“It’s proof that the investment in these young players in this competition allows them to flourish once they progress into the senior team.”

The competition has also provided a platform for players on their returns from injury, with the likes of Alex Goode, Sam Spink and Olly Hartley all making comebacks throughout this campaign.

And Shaw has stressed how much of an impact a sprinkle of experience can make around a young core of players.

“The amount that some of these young players can learn from the guys who have been there and done it for a number of years is incredible. Whether it’s Hugh Tizard helping our young second-rowers, Alex Goode with the back-three and the fly-halves, or the likes of Gareth Simpson guiding Charlie Bracken, these experiences will be so valuable for them moving forward. 

Another huge experience awaits for this group on Saturday and a big London derby is a perfect opportunity for them to show what they can do.”

