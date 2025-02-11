Hugh Tizard commits future to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce that Hugh Tizard has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Harlequins in 2022 has now committed his future to the Men in Black.

Tizard made his professional debut at 19 for Quins in Premiership Rugby Cup action alongside gaining experience at Championship side London Scottish. After featuring for England in the 2020 Under 20’s Six Nations Championship, he soon became a regular in the Harlequins side before making the switch to StoneX Stadium.

After making his first Sarries appearance against his former employers, the second rower went on to win his first Premiership title with the club in his debut campaign, including a start in the Final at Twickenham.

Hugh’s impressive performances in a Saracens shirt were soon awarded as he was named in England’s Autumn International series squad in September 2022.

Tizard is excited for his next chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“I am really looking forward to the next stage of my time here with Sarries. I really believe that this group will continue to grow and I hope to play my part in that.

The standards set here mean that we are constantly pushed to improve and we all feel that we are at the start of something special.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased that Tizard is staying at Saracens.

“At Saracens we want people whose impact on the field improves our team, and whose personality and energy improves our club.

Hugh has become a central figure in how we are writing this club’s next chapter, with a young and exciting playing group full of potential.

We are delighted Hugh has committed his future to Saracens, we believe his leadership, work rate and energy will be a fundamental part of all we hope to achieve together.”