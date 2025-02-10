Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Saracens Star on Six Nations Stage

10.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V France Guinness Six Nations 2025
England V France Guinness Six Nations 2025

Ten members of the Sarries squad were in action this weekend across the Senior and U20 Six Nations competitions.

Elliot Daly scored the winning try off the bench as England overcame title favourites France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Tom Willis all started the game, with Jamie George and Daly both coming off the bench as the hosts came back from behind to beat the French in a 26-25 monumental victory.

In the U20 competition, Jack Bracken, Angus Hall, and Olamide Sodeke all continued their winning ways for England U20 on Friday night beating France U20 27-10 at the Rec. All three Saracens started the game for the second consecutive week as England took one step further to an age-grade grand slam.

Elsewhere in the senior competition, Nick Tompkins' Wales side took on Marco Riccioni's Italy as the Azzuri beat the Welsh in Rome. Tompkins started from the off for Warren Gatland's side, whereas Riccioni came off the bench for Italy as the hosts won 22-15.

The competitions now head into a fallow week before returning in a fortnight with the following fixtures:

England U20 v Scotland U20 - Friday, February 21 (7.15pm)

Wales v Ireland - Saturday, February 22 (2.15pm)

England v Scotland - Saturday, February 22 (4.45pm)

Italy v France - Sunday, February 23 (3pm)

All Saracens internationals will return to the club just in time for Showdown 5 with the game set to be a record breaking event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss out, secure your seat today!

Ten members of the Sarries squad were in action this weekend across the Senior and U20 Six Nations competitions. Elliot Daly scored the winning try off the bench as England overcame title favourites France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Tom Willis all started the game, with Jamie George and Daly both […]

Saracens V London Scottish

Saracens This Week

With all three teams in action this weekend in decisive fixtures heading into the closing stages of the season. Saracens Men, Women and U18 Men's sides are all competing in crucial games this weekend in Premiership Cup, PWR and Academy Finals Day games. Monday This marks the final week that you can get PWR Final […]

10.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 20.51.27

MATCH REPORT | London Scottish 0-20 Saracens Men

Saracens Men got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 20-0 victory over London Scottish at a wet and windy Richmond Athletic Ground. In a game that was designed for the purist of purists, free-flowing rugby was a rarity but a brace of tries from Oscar Wilson either side of the break and then one […]

07.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

