INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Saracens Star on Six Nations Stage

Ten members of the Sarries squad were in action this weekend across the Senior and U20 Six Nations competitions.

Elliot Daly scored the winning try off the bench as England overcame title favourites France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Tom Willis all started the game, with Jamie George and Daly both coming off the bench as the hosts came back from behind to beat the French in a 26-25 monumental victory.

In the U20 competition, Jack Bracken, Angus Hall, and Olamide Sodeke all continued their winning ways for England U20 on Friday night beating France U20 27-10 at the Rec. All three Saracens started the game for the second consecutive week as England took one step further to an age-grade grand slam.

Elsewhere in the senior competition, Nick Tompkins' Wales side took on Marco Riccioni's Italy as the Azzuri beat the Welsh in Rome. Tompkins started from the off for Warren Gatland's side, whereas Riccioni came off the bench for Italy as the hosts won 22-15.

The competitions now head into a fallow week before returning in a fortnight with the following fixtures:

England U20 v Scotland U20 - Friday, February 21 (7.15pm)

Wales v Ireland - Saturday, February 22 (2.15pm)

England v Scotland - Saturday, February 22 (4.45pm)

Italy v France - Sunday, February 23 (3pm)

All Saracens internationals will return to the club just in time for Showdown 5 with the game set to be a record breaking event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss out, secure your seat today!