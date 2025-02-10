Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Saracens This Week

10.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V London Scottish
Saracens U18 V Harlequins U18

With all three teams in action this weekend in decisive fixtures heading into the closing stages of the season.

Saracens Men, Women and U18 Men's sides are all competing in crucial games this weekend in Premiership Cup, PWR and Academy Finals Day games.

Monday

This marks the final week that you can get PWR Final tickets at an early bird price! That window will close on Friday to get your ticket at the cheapest possible price.

Tuesday

Rob Webber will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup this Saturday

Thursday

Alex Austerberry will hold a media conference ahead of Saracens' Women's season defining match against Exeter Chiefs this weekend. Saracens U18 will also name their side to go to Kingsholm Stadium to face Leicester Tigers U18 in the 3/4th play-off of the Premiership Rugby U18 League.

Friday

Saracens Men and Women name their teams for their games this Saturday.

Saturday

Saracens Men travel to play Harlequins at the Stoop in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Saracens Women play Exeter Chiefs Women in the PWR at StoneX Stadium.

Sunday

Saracens U18 play Leicester Tigers U18 in the Premiership U18s 3/4th play-off.

 

News

See all news
Saracens V London Scottish

Saracens This Week

With all three teams in action this weekend in decisive fixtures heading into the closing stages of the season. Saracens Men, Women and U18 Men's sides are all competing in crucial games this weekend in Premiership Cup, PWR and Academy Finals Day games. Monday This marks the final week that you can get PWR Final […]

10.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 20.51.27

MATCH REPORT | London Scottish 0-20 Saracens Men

Saracens Men got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 20-0 victory over London Scottish at a wet and windy Richmond Athletic Ground. In a game that was designed for the purist of purists, free-flowing rugby was a rarity but a brace of tries from Oscar Wilson either side of the break and then one […]

07.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Harlequins U18 (ACAD R5)

Noah Caluori can't wait to run out at the StoneX in a crucial U18 League clash this weekend. The winger is Saracens U18 top try scorer this campaign, and will start out wide at the StoneX Stadium this Saturday as the Men in Black host Harlequins U18 in the final league game of the season. […]

06.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross