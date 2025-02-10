Saracens This Week

With all three teams in action this weekend in decisive fixtures heading into the closing stages of the season.

Saracens Men, Women and U18 Men's sides are all competing in crucial games this weekend in Premiership Cup, PWR and Academy Finals Day games.

Monday

This marks the final week that you can get PWR Final tickets at an early bird price! That window will close on Friday to get your ticket at the cheapest possible price.

Tuesday

Rob Webber will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup this Saturday

Thursday

Alex Austerberry will hold a media conference ahead of Saracens' Women's season defining match against Exeter Chiefs this weekend. Saracens U18 will also name their side to go to Kingsholm Stadium to face Leicester Tigers U18 in the 3/4th play-off of the Premiership Rugby U18 League.

Friday

Saracens Men and Women name their teams for their games this Saturday.

Saturday

Saracens Men travel to play Harlequins at the Stoop in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Saracens Women play Exeter Chiefs Women in the PWR at StoneX Stadium.

Sunday

Saracens U18 play Leicester Tigers U18 in the Premiership U18s 3/4th play-off.