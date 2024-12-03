Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Loan Watch: Ampthill Fall Short to Coventry

03.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ampthill Hartley
Brandon For Ampthill Vs Coventry

Eight Saracens ran out for Ampthill this weekend as they fell narrowly short to top of the table Coventry.

Tries from Brandon Jackson, Kennedy Sylvester and a player of the match performance from Reggie Hammick wasn’t enough to topple the second tier’s highflyers as Cov ran out 21-27 winners at Dillingham Park.

After returning from injury during the Premiership Rugby Cup, Olly Hartley returned to the A’s starting alongside fellow Saracen Brandon Jackson in the backline who finished off a well worked move for a first half score.

In the pack Kennedy Sylvester lined up in the second row opening the scoring within the first 10 minutes. Reggie Hammick also made his imprint on Championship rugby showing great pace and footwork on the outside to score and picking up the player of the match award on just his second Championship appearance.

James Isaacs accompanied former Saracens Richard Barrington and James Flynn as front row replacements for Ampthill. Academy prospects Charlie West and Declan Murphy were also amongst the replacements as well as Max Clark who made his first Ampthill appearance whilst on trial with the Men in Black.

After impressing on his return to Dillingham Park, Olly Hartley was later announced as part of the Championship Team of the Week for his work in maroon and gold.

Ampthill now sit 10th in the Championship table with a trip to London Scottish on the cards this weekend.

News

See all news
Ampthill Hartley

Loan Watch: Ampthill Fall Short to Coventry

Eight Saracens ran out for Ampthill this weekend as they fell narrowly short to top of the table Coventry. Tries from Brandon Jackson, Kennedy Sylvester and a player of the match performance from Reggie Hammick wasn’t enough to topple the second tier’s highflyers as Cov ran out 21-27 winners at Dillingham Park. After returning from […]

03.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template

MATCH REPORT | Saracens 32-21 Loughborough Lightning (PWR Rd 8)

Saracens Women survived a Loughborough Lightning fightback to secure a bonus-point win and move themselves back into the play-off places. After a defeat last weekend, Saracens were determined to hit back, but they found themselves having to defend in the opening exchanges, as Loughborough looked to press and probe with their star-studded backline. It took […]

30.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 11 29 At 20.56.47

MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Falcons 17-12 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were beaten 17-12 by a resilient Newcastle Falcons outfit at a wet and windy Kingston Park. The Men in Black were uncharacteristically lacklustre and struggled to convert their opportunities in to scoreboard pressure as they suffered a disappointing defeat on their return to Gallagher Premiership action. Newcastle made a fast start in freezing […]

29.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross