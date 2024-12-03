Loan Watch: Ampthill Fall Short to Coventry

Eight Saracens ran out for Ampthill this weekend as they fell narrowly short to top of the table Coventry.

Tries from Brandon Jackson, Kennedy Sylvester and a player of the match performance from Reggie Hammick wasn’t enough to topple the second tier’s highflyers as Cov ran out 21-27 winners at Dillingham Park.

After returning from injury during the Premiership Rugby Cup, Olly Hartley returned to the A’s starting alongside fellow Saracen Brandon Jackson in the backline who finished off a well worked move for a first half score.

In the pack Kennedy Sylvester lined up in the second row opening the scoring within the first 10 minutes. Reggie Hammick also made his imprint on Championship rugby showing great pace and footwork on the outside to score and picking up the player of the match award on just his second Championship appearance.

James Isaacs accompanied former Saracens Richard Barrington and James Flynn as front row replacements for Ampthill. Academy prospects Charlie West and Declan Murphy were also amongst the replacements as well as Max Clark who made his first Ampthill appearance whilst on trial with the Men in Black.

After impressing on his return to Dillingham Park, Olly Hartley was later announced as part of the Championship Team of the Week for his work in maroon and gold.

Ampthill now sit 10th in the Championship table with a trip to London Scottish on the cards this weekend.