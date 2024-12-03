Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX | 30,000 Tickets Already Sold!

03.12.24
Saracens V Harequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union
Sd5 Sold 1x1 30k

We have hit yet another milestone for The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX - over 30,000 tickets are now gone!

With just over three months left until Saracens host Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this edition of the London derby is the fastest selling Showdown to date!

What to expect at this year’s Showdown? With over 60,000 fans packing out one of Europe’s best sport stadiums at last years game, this year we are going bigger and better than ever before.

In what is the biggest games in the Premiership this season, both teams will be littered with international stars including: Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Danny Care and Marcus Smith.

The game is housed in one of the best sporting stadiums around, with state-of-the-art technology, an electric atmosphere, an in-house brewery topped off with Europe’s longest bar! There’s truly no bad seat in the stadium.

On top of all that, we are providing a new level of match day entertainment to make the day a sporting experience like no other. With 5 hours of live music, fireworks, and fun for all the family.

Book your tickets before they’re all gone NOW!

Ampthill Hartley

Loan Watch: Ampthill Fall Short to Coventry

Eight Saracens ran out for Ampthill this weekend as they fell narrowly short to top of the table Coventry. Tries from Brandon Jackson, Kennedy Sylvester and a player of the match performance from Reggie Hammick wasn’t enough to topple the second tier’s highflyers as Cov ran out 21-27 winners at Dillingham Park. After returning from […]

03.12.24
News Template

MATCH REPORT | Saracens 32-21 Loughborough Lightning (PWR Rd 8)

Saracens Women survived a Loughborough Lightning fightback to secure a bonus-point win and move themselves back into the play-off places. After a defeat last weekend, Saracens were determined to hit back, but they found themselves having to defend in the opening exchanges, as Loughborough looked to press and probe with their star-studded backline. It took […]

30.11.24
